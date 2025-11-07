‘Game of Thrones’ Star Joins ‘Mayfair Witches’

One Game of Thrones star has joined Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches.

According to Variety, Michiel Huisman has been cast in the third season of the AMC supernatural thriller.

Huisman joins recently announced cast member Betsy Brandt, as well as returning stars Alexandra Daddario, Harry Hamlin, Tongayi Chirisa, and Alyssa Jirrels. Sources say that Huisman will play Michael, a carpenter who built an inn that he runs himself. “Though he hides a dark secret, his carefully constructed life begins to crumble when he falls in love with Rowan Mayfair (Daddario).”

Created by Michelle Ashford and Esta Spalding, Mayfair Witches is based on the novel trilogy Lives of the Mayfair Witches by Anne Rice. The series is set in a shared universe based on Rice’s novels called the Immortal Universe, which also includes Interview with the Vampire and Talamasca: The Secret Order. It centers on Daddario’s Dr. Rowan Fielding, who learns she is the heiress to a dynasty of powerful witches haunted by a sinister spirit.

Michiel Huisman is best known for his role as Daario Naharis on HBO’s hit fantasy series Game of Thrones in Seasons 4-6. He most recently starred in Netflix’s action-adventure epic Rebel Moon in 2023 and 2024. Additional credits include Echo 3, The Boy Called Christmas, Angela Black, Orphan Blac, The Haunting of Hill House, and Treme, among others.

Mayfair Witches was renewed for Season 3 in April, over a month after the Season 2 finale. Production is underway in Vancouver. Season 3 will “dive deeper into the mythology of witchcraft, introduce new ‘spellbound’ families and feature some of the historical happenings of Salem, MA, the infamous town of witch trials and folklore,” per the official description.

“The drama and complexities of the Mayfair family continue to be an intriguing and enchanting source of story, and expanding that story against the backdrop of Salem, a historical haven of witchcraft, is an exciting next chapter for this series and our larger Anne Rice Immortal Universe,” Dan McDermott, president of entertainment and AMC Studios for AMC Networks, said in a statement at the time of the renewal. “Tom Schnauz has a storied history with AMC, and we’re elated to have him join the talented Esta Spalding and our Mayfair cast for a season that will explore a larger world of witchery and Mayfair family secrets as we continue to build out this dynamic franchise.”

Season 3 is executive produced by Mark Johnson, who oversees the Anne Rice Immortal Universe for AMC Networks. Co-showrunners Esta Spalding and Thomas Schnauz executive produce with Michelle Ashford and Tom Williams.