AMC Announces Comedy ‘Kevin Can F Himself’ Making Fun of Sitcoms

AMC has announced a new comedy tentatively titled Kevin Can F— Himself, designed to make fun of typical sitcoms.

According to TV Line, the show is part of a new “scripts-to-series” program that the network is using to develop new shows. It was created by Valerie Armstrong (Masters of Sex) and is executive-produced by Rashida Jones (The Office, Parks and Recreation) and Will McCormack (Claws).

Kevin Can F— Himself (not the official title), “explores the secret life of a woman we all grew up watching: the sitcom wife. A beauty paired with a less attractive, dismissive, caveman-like husband who gets to be a jerk because she’s a nag and he’s ‘funny.’ “

It will switch back-and-forth from single camera to multi-camera to artistically ask the question, “What happens when this supporting character is presented as a real person? And what if that person is pissed?”

Notably, the working title of the series is a parody of the now-canceled Kevin Can Wait, which ignited controversy when Erin Hayes — who played the sitcom wife — was killed off in favor of recasting Leah Remini in the spousal role.

Following the shocking move and subsequent backlash, series star Kevin James spoke to The NY Daily News and opened up about the decision to kill of Hayes’ character.

“I get that people are like ‘Whoa, why would you do this?’ But it really felt like a thing like this was needed for this show to drive forward,” he explained.

“Now, I have to deal with my daughter in a different way, and she’s gonna go to college, or one’s getting married, or the holidays. And it deals with things in a different, weightier way,” James added.

“The plot of the show didn’t have enough drive,” he went on to say, at the time. “If we got through a second season, I wouldn’t see us getting through a third one. We were literally just running out of ideas.”

The actor then spoke about Remini — his former King of Queens co-star — joining the show and how great the response was.

“When she came on … it was just the greatest,” James gushed. “Fans loved it, everybody on the crew loved it. We just knew right away, so we thought, ‘How can we get her here full-time to be on the show?’ “

However, the bliss was short-lived, as the show never returned for a third season.

At this time, there is no word on when Kevin Can F— Himself may premiere.

