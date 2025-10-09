Jenny Han Settles on ‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’ Spinoff Rumors

The Summer I Turned Pretty spinoff rumors are being shut down.

Jenny Han, who wrote the book trilogy and created the Prime Video adaptation, is speaking out on the future of the series, which ended in September after three seasons.

Videos by PopCulture.com

While Prime announced that there will be a movie to close out the show, Han told Brit + Co that she gets asked about a spinoff “a lot.” She continued, “And I just say like, no, there’s no plans for a spinoff or anything at the moment. I think if the right idea came along and everything aligned, then I’ll be so excited to return to the world, and yeah, it’d be great.”

©AnthonyGhnassia

Since there will be a movie, likely centering on Belly (Lola Tung) and Conrad (Christopher Briney) following the events of the series finale, there’s always a possibility that a spinoff will happen as well, no matter who it follows. When asked by Deadline about a spinoff, Briney shared he wants to “see the college years of Susannah, Laurel, Adam, and Colin.” He continued, “But I want it to be like a sitcom with no audience and no laugh track. There’s just silences. They pause for laughs that aren’t there. I think it works.”

The Summer I Turned Pretty premiered on Prime Video in 2022 and is based on the YA book trilogy of the same name by Han. It centers on Tung’s Belly Conklin, who is involved in a love triangle with brothers Conrad and Jeremiah (Gavin Casalegno), with whom she grew up. It was announced earlier this year that Season 3 would be the final season, but it didn’t come as a surprise since there are only three books in the series. The final three episodes of the 11-episode season included content that was not in the book, and since it ended without the epilogue detailing Belly and Conrad’s happily ever after, it can be assumed that the movie will include their long-awaited wedding.

As of now, there haven’t been too many details surrounding The Summer I Turned Pretty movie, but at the very least, much more will be on the way, even if it won’t be a spinoff. In the meantime, all three seasons of The Summer I Turned Pretty are streaming now on Prime Video.