All the TV Season and Series Premieres Coming This Week

We don’t want to freak you out, but there are more than 40 television premieres coming up in the next seven days.

The beginning of the 2018-19 television season is upon us, and with that comes the time when TV fans sleep a little bit less and our DVR work a lot more.

From a total of 39 series coming back for new seasons (including The Big Bang Theory‘s final season and Grey’s Anatomy‘s Season of Love), eight new shows hoping to become our next obsessions (including Manifest, FBI and A Million Little Things) to a slew of highly anticipated reboots and revivals.

It’s not easy to keep track of all of these shows coming back into our lives, so take a look at all the shows premiering or coming back for news seasons in the week of Sept. 23.

Sunday, Sept. 23

8 p.m. ET: 9-1-1 Season 2 Premiere, Night 1 (Fox)

9 p.m. ET: Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown Final Season Premiere (CNN)

Monday, Sept. 24

8 p.m. ET: Dancing With the Stars Season 27 Premiere, Night 1 (ABC)

8 p.m. ET: The Voice Season 15 Premiere, Night 1 (NBC)

8 p.m. ET: Jane Fonda in Five Acts Documentary Premiere (HBO)

8 p.m. ET: The Resident Season 2 Premiere (Fox)

8 p.m. ET: The Big Bang Theory Final Season Premiere (CBS)

8:30 p.m. ET: Young Sheldon Season 2 Premiere (CBS)

9 p.m. ET: 9-1-1 Season 2 Premiere, Night 2 (Fox)

9 p.m. ET: Magnum P.I. Series Premiere (CBS)

10 p.m. ET: Bull Season 3 Premiere (CBS; new night and time)

10 p.m. ET: The Good Doctor Season 2 Premiere (ABC)

10 p.m. ET: Manifest Series Premiere (NBC)

Tuesday, Sept. 25

8 p.m. ET: Dancing With the Stars Season 27 Premiere, Night 2 (ABC)

8 p.m. ET: The Gifted Season 2 premiere (Fox)

8 p.m. ET: NCIS Season 16 Premiere (CBS)

8 p.m. ET: The Voice Season 15 Premiere, Night 2 of 2 (NBC)

9 p.m. ET: FBI Series Premiere (CBS)

9 p.m. ET: Lethal Weapon Season 3 Premiere (Fox) [First season without Clayne Crawford)

9 p.m. ET: This Is Us Season 3 Premiere (NBC)

10 p.m. ET: NCIS: New Orleans Season 5 Premiere (CBS)

10 p.m. ET: New Amsterdam Series Premiere (NBC)

Wednesday, Sept. 26

8 p.m. ET: Survivor Season 37 Premiere (CBS; 90 minute episode)

8 p.m. ET: Chicago Med Season 4 Premiere (NBC)

8 p.m. ET: Empire Season 5 Premiere (Fox)

8 p.m. ET: The Goldbergs Season 6 Premiere (ABC)

8:30 p.m. ET: American Housewife Season 3 Premiere (ABC)

9 p.m. ET: Chicago Fire Season 7 Premiere (NBC)

9 p.m. ET: Star Season 3 Premiere (Fox)

9 p.m. ET: Modern Family Season 10 Premiere (ABC)

9:30 p.m. ET: Single Parents Series Premiere (ABC)

10 p.m. ET: A Million Little Things Series Premiere (ABC)

10 p.m. ET: Chicago P.D. Season 6 Premiere (NBC)

10 p.m. ET: South Park Season 22 Premiere (Comedy Central)

Thursday, Sept. 27

8 p.m. ET: Thursday Night Football Premiere (Fox)

8 p.m. ET: Grey’s Anatomy Season 15 Premiere (ABC; two-hour premiere)

8 p.m. ET: The Good Place Season 3 Premiere (NBC; one-hour premiere)

8 p.m. ET: The Big Bang Theory Episode 2 (CBS)

8:30 p.m. ET: Young Sheldon Episode 2 (CBS)

9 p.m. ET: Law & Order: SVU Season 20 Premiere (NBC; two-hour premiere)

9 p.m. ET: Mom Season 6 Premiere (CBS)

9:30 p.m. ET: Murphy Brown Revival Premiere (CBS; 35 minutes)

10 p.m. ET: How to Get Away With Murder Season 5 Premiere (CBS)

10:05 p.m. ET: S.W.A.T. Season 2 Premiere (CBS)

Friday, Sept. 28

12 a.m. ET: King Lear Film Premiere (Amazon Prime Video)

12 a.m. ET: Chef’s Table Season 5 Premiere (Netflix; all episodes)

8 p.m. ET: MacGyver Season 3 Premiere (CBS)

8 p.m. ET: Last Man Standing Revival Premiere (Fox)

8:30 p.m. ET: The Cool Kids Series Premiere (Fox)

9 p.m. ET: Dateline NBC Season 28 Premiere (NBC)

9 p.m. ET: Hawaii Five-0 Season 9 Premiere (CBS)

9 p.m. ET: Hell’s Kitchen Season 18 Premiere (Fox)

10 p.m. ET: Blue Bloods Season 9 Premiere (CBS)

Saturday, Sept. 29

9 p.m. ET: 48 Hours Season 31 premiere (CBS; two-hour premiere)

11:30 p.m. ET: Saturday Night Live Season 44 Premiere (NBC; host Adam Driver, musical guest Kanye West)

Finales

With all those beginnings we also can’t forget about the shows coming to an end.

Wednesday

9:30 p.m. ET: Big Brother Season 20 Finale (CBS)

Friday

10 p.m. ET: Outcast Season 2 finale (Cinemax)

It’ll be a full week for TV fans, but we are happy to see our favorites return.