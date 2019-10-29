‘All Rise’ Star Jessica Camacho Speaks out on Emily’s Big Reveal: ‘It Does Not Define Her’ (Exclusive)

All Rise dropped a big bomb about a fan-favorite character in its latest episode. The CBS legal drama has offered hints about the circumstances behind the end of Emily Lopez’s (Jessica Camacho) marriage in previous episodes, but fans finally know the main catalyst for her seemingly quick separation. Ahead of the episode airing, Camacho spoke with PopCulture.com about the big reveal, and her hopes about the character’s story resonating with viewers.

Spoilers ahead for All Rise Episode 6: “Fool for Liv”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Monday’s new episode centered mostly on judge Lola Carmichael (Simone Missick) dealing with her first high-profile case, and the consequences of social media and notoriety on law proceedings. The hour also followed as prosecutor Mark (Wilson Bethel) and public defender Emily squared off for the first time in a case involving the young whistleblower of his criminally-active family.

As they enacted a search on the family’s property, Mark and Emily had an honest conversation about relationships and families. While Mark freaked out about his relationship with Ria (Nadia Gray) getting serious, he struck a nerve on recently-divorced Emily.

The conversation led to Emily revealing she ended her marriage after her husband hit her. While not giving too many details, it seemed like Emily quickly moved out and ended her marriage.

In an exclusive conversation with PopCulture.com, Camacho admitted she was surprised by Emily’s reveal. However, the actress knows the storyline will resonate with many people who are caught in similar circumstances.

“The reality is that this is not an uncommon thing and I like that it’s just something that is revealed about her,” Camacho told PopCulture.com in a phone interview Thursday, Oct. 24. “It’s something that has happened that is part of her narrative and she’s trying to understand how she feels about it. It’s not something that she finds acceptable, of course not. But I think it’s interesting that even a woman who is successful, who is educated, who is independent, driven, capable, still is human and still a very human thing, a very hurtful thing happened to her.”

“It’s just a part of her. It does not define her,” she added. “Hopefully that will resonate positively with a lot of people and make them feel seen and valid, and maybe it’ll allow people who are in that circumstance to share it, to talk about it and maybe that can bring some healing. That’s my hope.”

Learning the difficult backstory behind Emily’s separation is tied to the show’s overall theme of bringing human stories to issues affecting our society. Camacho believes that Emily speaking up about learning to move on from her abusive past can help viewers in their own lives.

“That would bring me as a human being so much joy if somebody sees themselves in Emily because they’re going through something like that,” she said. “Like that, ‘Hey, talk to somebody about it. Share it, because it doesn’t mark you, it doesn’t stain you. It doesn’t mean that there’s something wrong.’ Doesn’t mean like, ‘Oh my God, you allowed that.’ It just means like, ‘Hey, so let’s deal with it, right? And let’s not keep it in the shadows. Let’s talk about it.”

What did you think of Emily’s big reveal? All Rise airs Mondays at 9 p.m. ET on ABC.