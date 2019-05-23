‘All in the Family’ Live Event Welcomes Marla Gibbs in Surprise Appearance

The All in the Family/The Jeffersons live event welcomed Marla Gibbs in a surprise appearance, and fans loved it.

During ABC’s star-studded tribute to the iconic Norman Lear sitcoms, Gibbs made a cameo as a Florence Johnston.

Notably, Gibbs originated the role of Florence on the classic series, but it was actually Justina Machado was supposed to play the role in the tribute. There does not appear to be any word on why the change was made.

Fans and stars have been celebrating the cameo on social media, with many expressing how excited they were to see Gibbs appear.

“The best moment of the night was seeing [Marla Gibbs]! I knew my eyes was playing tricks on me! lol,” one fan said. “I was wondering who was playing Florence tonight? Having Marla on made it iconic! She is the best! She looks great!”

“Omg Marla Gibbs was the icing on the cake!!!!!” another Twitter user exclaimed. “Well Done!!!!! Everyone did an amazing job but my personal favorites were Jamie Foxx & Marissa Tomei.”

“I screamed when Marla Gibbs was waiting at the door! I had just watched the original episode last week,” someone else commented. “Growing up, my parents let me stay up past my bedtime to watch The Jefferson’s. The song is still one of the best! Loved Jennifer Hudson’s version, but Ja’net Dubois’ is #1.”

Tonight was bittersweet watching the show made me think of my granny and growing up watching the show. It was nice to watch with my daughter. And the last scene made me cry….. Truly a blessing. — ChiRenToya (@toya_ren) May 23, 2019

“Ms. Harry, that must have been amazing to work with Ms. Gibbs again,” one other person said in reply to actress Jackee Harry tweeting about the big event. “It made me smile ear to ear seeing you together and seeing HER as Florence! Wow! Thank you for sharing your work with us!”

In addition to Gibbs and Harry, the tribute also featured Jennifer Hudson, Marisa Tomei, Wanda Sykes, Jamie Foxx, Woody Harrelson, Ike Barinholtz and Ellie Kemper.

Hulu subscribers can relive the epic tribute to both All in the Family and The Jeffersons any time on the streaming service.