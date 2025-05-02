‘All American’ Showrunner Nkechi Okoro Carroll Teases ‘Very Personal Rivalry’ Coming to a Head in Season 7 Finale (Exclusive)

All American’s Season 7 finale is just days away, and showrunner Nkechi Okoro Carroll talked to PopCulture.com about what’s in store.

In “Award Tour,” airing on Monday at 8 p.m. ET on The CW, “On the day of the South Crenshaw vs. Beverly game, KJ learns news that throws him off, and Cassius and Ava try to help.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Meanwhile, Jordan is determined to return to the game despite outside concerns,” the logline continues. “Amina learns good news about her future, but she is unsure of what choice to make. Coop is ready for the next step with Breonna. Khalil gets support from an unlikely source. Lastly, KJ makes a bold declaration, and the game comes down to the wire.”

Pictured (L-R): Lauryn Hardy as Tori and Nathaniel Logan McIntyre as KJ — Photo: Troy Harvey/The CW

Carroll teased that the “very personal rivalry between Crenshaw and Beverly and the Bakers and the Jeremys and KJ and Khalil are all gonna come to a head on the football field. Because at the end of the day, that is the heart of the show, and we’re going to see all of it come to a head that way. And we’ll also see a subsection of our quadrangle love triangle. We’ll see some resolution in some areas and some epiphanies in others that should leave our various shipper groups in all their feels.”

It’s no secret that Crenshaw and Beverly have been at the core of All American since the beginning, but the schools have certainly been at the forefront this season. Between Jordan coaching at South Crenshaw and he and Layla taking in Khalil and Cassius becoming Beverly’s coach and really making a play for the Baker name, it’s been a wild ride. Not to mention the fact that Amina has also been juggling Khalil and KJ, while KJ has been juggling Amina and Tori, and it sounds like the finale will be bringing on some pretty intense feelings.

Since All American has not yet been renewed for Season 8, at this point, it’s hard to tell which way The CW is leaning. It’s also hard to tell how Season 7 will come to an end, and whether or not there will be a cliffhanger is unknown. Fans will just have to tune in on Monday at 8 p.m. ET on The CW to see what happens. All of Season 7 is currently streaming on The CW App for free.