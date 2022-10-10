'All American: Homecoming' Returns Tonight With Season 2 Premiere

A popular sports drama is back on television tonight. All American: Homecoming returns for its second season on The CW at 9 p.m. ET. It is the spin-off show of All American, which will air its Season 5 premiere tonight at 8 p.m. ET. All American: Homecoming premiered in February, and 13 episodes aired during its first season. And Season 1 ended with a lot of questions about the future of a few student-athletes.

"After the holiday break, Simone (Geffri Maya) returns to Bringston ready to focus solely on tennis and learns what it's really like to be top six," the synopsis for the Season 2 premiere episode states. "Damon (Peyton Alex Smith) is faced with a decision he's been putting off since before the holidays. Frustrated with how Cam (Mitchell Edwards) is treating her, Keisha (Netta Walker) reverts to her old ways and throws a last-minute New Year's Eve party. Meanwhile, Amara (Kelly Jenrette) and Coach Marcus (Cory Hardrict) try to adjust to their new environments and challenges."

Y'all knew this was coming! 👀 Season 2 premieres tonight at 9/8c. Stream tomorrow free only on The CW! #AllAmericanHomecoming pic.twitter.com/VS6ox1HVTq — All American: Homecoming (@CWAllAmericanHC) October 10, 2022

One of the things that All American: Homecoming teased is the relationship between Simone and Damon. "I know people are waiting for the mess, but I appreciate the question because outside of that aspect what Damon and Simone have in common is redefining their identity," Maya told Entertainment Weekly. "Simone, as we saw on All American, was always attached to something. Jordan, then her pregnancy. These aren't bad attachments, but now Simone has finally decided to make choices for herself and see what that looks like for her.

"Damon was going to the MLB and had a whole different journey planned for him by his mother. Now he's decided to give back to his community and his spot in a different way. Everyone needs a tribe, and I think they're part of each other's tribe outside of everything else. As great of a person as Jordan is and has been to Simone, it's just different. It'll be exciting to see how they both navigate [Bringston] together and apart."

All American: Homecoming takes a look at students and student-athletes attending Bringston University which is an HBCU. Simone was a recurring character on All American and decided to attend Bringston to play tennis. Season 1 of All American: Homecoming is available on Netflix and was ranked in the top 10 when it premiered on the streaming service.