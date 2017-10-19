Alison Brie Shares First Photo From ‘GLOW’ Season 2

Production on the second season of GLOW is underway, and Alison Brie is keeping fans up to date on its progress. On Tuesday, she shared a first look at the new season, posing on the set with co-star Betty Gilpin.

“We’re back,” Brie captioned the photo.

The image post Oct. 17, shows the herself made up to look like her heel character, “Zoya the Destroyer,” while still wearing everyday clothes. Gilpin looks ready to jump into the ring as “Liberty Belle,” wearing her silver unitard.

Although that’s the only photo from the GLOW set Brie has shared, she’s been showing fans her training regimen.

GLOW tells the story of the real-life 1980s “Glorious Ladies of Wrestling” show, although the characters are fictionalized versions of those on the real wrestling show. Brie plays Ruth Wilder, a struggling actress, while Gilpin plays former soap opera actress Debbie Eean. Comedian Marc Maron co-stars as Sam Sylvia, the sleazy B-movie director stuck directing GLOW.

Earlier this week, Deadline reported that Shakira Barrera (Faking It) has joined GLOW. She will star as Yolanda “Yo-Yo,” a Mexican-American stripper and lesbian who joins the cast.

The series was created by Liz Flahive and Carly Mensch, with Jenji Kohan (Orange Is The New Black) as an executive producer. Netflix hasn’t said when the new season will debut.