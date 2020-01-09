Alex Trebek Provides New Health Update, Reveals If He ‘Foresees’ Himself Quitting ‘Jeopardy!’ Any Time Soon

Almost a year after he revealed his diagnosis with pancreatic cancer, Alex Trebek is giving fans an update on his health. During ABC’s presentation at the TCA Winter Press Tour, the Jeopardy! host not only discussed his current health journey, but he also shed some light on what he’ll miss most about the classic game show that he’s helped make so very special.

Trebek appeared at ABC’s TCA presentation in order to promote the special Jeopardy! The Greatest of All Time, a competition between three Jeopardy! legends — Brad Rutter, Ken Jennings, and James Holzhauer. But, the conversation quickly turned towards the host’s personal journey with pancreatic cancer. When asked when he’ll step back from the quiz show, Trebek revealed that he doesn’t have plans to quit anytime soon, as he’s simply taking things “month-by-month,” according to TVLine.

“I don’t foresee that coming up in the near future,” he said before updating everyone on his health. “Some days are better than others… they’ve got me off one of my chemo drugs, which was killing me.”

He also revealed that he’ll undergo additional testing sometime later this week.

During the press event, the Jeopardy! host related that he’s always able to rally when it’s time to film episodes of the quiz show, despite undergoing rounds of cancer treatment.

“For some reason, I can suck it up when [announcer] Johnny [Gilbert] introduces me, and it doesn’t matter how I’ve been feeling before that moment in my dressing room backstage… it’s just showtime,” he said.

And Trebek still has an immense appreciation for what he does, as he continued to explain what he would miss most about the show whenever he does retire. He told reporters that the thing he’ll miss the most is “the 30 minutes I spend on stage with the contestants. Because I love spending time with bright people.” TVLine went on to report that the host added, “with a sly grin,” “I hate spending time with stupid people.”

Trebek was also asked what he wants his legacy to be and, naturally, his answer was all sorts of perfect.

“He was a nice guy and that he was the best kind of quiz show host in that he always seemed to be rooting for the contestants,” he said. “He wanted them to perform at their best because if they did that would make the show a success and he would be able to enjoy the success of the program in that regard.”

Additional reporting by Scott Huver