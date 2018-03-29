‘Alex Inc’ Wins Over Viewers During Series Premiere

ABC’s latest comedy series Alex Inc premiered on Wednesday night and fans on Twitter seem to be loving the show.

For those who missed it, the comedy series is all about a dad (Zach Braff) who leaves his radio job to start his own podcasting company. Along the way he has to deal with a managing a family, following leads for stories (that do not play out as planned) and win over investors.

Videos by PopCulture.com

While it is a simple plot, fans online seemed to dig the unique realm the show covers, as well as Braff’s leading performance.

Particularly, fans of Braff’s beloved Scrubs role were especially vocal in their approval.

“Loving Alex Inc so far,” one fan wrote. “So glad to have Zach Braff and his inner monologue back on my TV.”

Another viewer commented, “My Wednesday is so much better knowing Zach Braff is back on TV!”

.@zachbraff has done it again! Loving #AlexInc (but will only express this love in [scrubs] gifs) pic.twitter.com/gAgY8BeHHY — Max Weisman (@AWeisman1ceSaid) March 29, 2018

Loving #AlexInc so far. So glad to have @zachbraff and his inner monologue back on my TV. pic.twitter.com/yMaSrRkCXO — Ellie Meinen (@emein5) March 29, 2018

My Wednesday is so much better knowing @zachbraff is back on TV! #AlexInc — Alynn (@Alynn7970) March 29, 2018

Even fans who did not directly compare the show to Scrubs were thrilled with the results.

“I enjoyed watching Alex Inc,” a fan wrote. “I finally have a new show to watch courtesy of Zach Braff and all the talented actors and staff. Also, I’m already crushing on Deirdre – She’s an absolute hoot.”

Another fan added, “So happy with this show so far. I was worried it would flop, but I am gonna be digging this!”

I enjoyed watching #AlexInc. I finally have a new show to watch courtesy of @zachbraff and all the talented actors and staff. Also, I’m already crushing on Deirdre – She’s an absolute hoot. 🤣 — Mhisael Rodriguez (@Boncio727) March 29, 2018

So happy with this show so far. I was worried it would flop, but I am gonna be digging this! @zachbraff #AlexInc pic.twitter.com/hTQtlDBbZm — Jason (@themainjace) March 29, 2018

Metacritic does not have a user rating for the show yet, but its critical rating is a lukewarm 48. But based on the online reactions, Braff has another crowd-pleaser on his hands.

Alex Inc airs Wednesdays at 8:30 p.m. ET on ABC.

Photo Credit: ABC / Tony Rivett