Al Roker’s Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade Gift Backfires Live on NBC

The NBC Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade has been going well for the most part — aside from some heavy complaints about the first hour. However, one viral misfire involving Al Roker is being shared around online.

The legendary Today show weatherman appeared early in the broadcast to give a 7-year-old child a “golden ticket” for her birthday, à la Willy Wonka. This golden ticket was actually a free pass to go see the Radio City Rockettes perform. There was just one problem: The little girl had already watched the beloved holiday performers the night before.

Little girl at Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade has a big surprise for Al Roker when he awards her a Golden Ticket to see the Rockettes. pic.twitter.com/nQuE7V9V6a — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) November 27, 2025

The child let Roker know this on live TV, saying: “I did that yesterday.”

Roker replied, “You did it yesterday! Well my golly! You get to see them again!”

The NBC meteorologist laughed off the moment moved on with the broadcast, while Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb had a laugh, as well.

How to Watch Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade for Free

(Credit: NBC / Peacock)

The 2025 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade is airing on NBC two times on Thursday, with the live broadcast just concluding. NBC will then air the National Dog Show from noon to 2 p.m. ET, before shifting over to an encore showing of the parade broadcast from 2-5 p.m. ET. NBC broadcasts are free to anyone with a digital antenna.

For those without a way to receive the NBC broadcast free and over the air, the network is available from most cable/satellite providers. Peacock, NBCUniversal’s streaming service, is also simulcasting coverage.