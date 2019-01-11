Al Roker Slams Jillian Michaels After Her Latest Diet Remarks

Today Show meteorologist Al Roker slammed workout guru, Jillian Michaels for her recent remarks on the keto diet, even bashing the show she once hosted on NBC.

“So [Jillian Michaels] says #Keto is a bad idea. This from a woman who promoted on camera bullying, deprivation, manipulation and more weekly in the name of weight loss. Now those sound like bad ideas,” Roker tweeted, referring to The Biggest Loser.

A fan later told him that psychologists have recommended against following the keto diet because of its side-effects.

“That’s right. My choice. What works for me, may not for others,” Roker replied.

Michaels recently slammed the keto diet in a video for Women’s Health, adding that it might leave followers without key nutrients.

“I don’t understand. Like, why would anyone think this is a good idea? You know what we need to do? All fat and animal protein!’ No! Bad plan — for a million reasons,” she said in the video, adding, “Macronutrients serve a very important purpose for your overall health and well-being.”

Michaels has been speaking out against the keto diet for months. In a May 2018 interview with PEOPLE, she called it a “diet fad.”

“The reason that keto has been getting so much attention is because it helps significantly to manage your insulin levels. Very high insulin, very bad thing,” she explained.

At the time, Michaels said those with high insulin levels might consider it, the diet is not a good choice for most people, in her opinion.

“If you’re not eating a bunch of processed carbs and processed sugar and you’re not eating too much food in general, you won’t have insulin levels that are going through the roof,” Michaels told PEOPLE. She later added, “Do not go keto. Just work out, eat clean and don’t overeat. I promise you, balanced diet. It’s that simple.”

After Michaels’ interview with Women’s Health was published, Watch What Happens Live host Andy Cohen named Michaels the “Jackhole of the Day.”

“Tonight’s ‘Jackhole of the Day’ goes to Jillian Michaels, who slammed the keto diet as an awful idea,” Cohen said Wednesday. “Don’t feel bad, keto diet. A lot of people think Jillian Michaels is a bad idea.”

According to Healthline, the ketogenic diet is a low-carb, high-fat diet, where you reduce carbohydrates and replace it with fat to put your body in a state of ketosis. It is supposed to help your body become more efficient at burning fat for energy. It can lower blood sugar and insulin levels.

