Al Roker Has a Message for Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie Amid Their 'Today' Absences

Al Roker has sent a message to both Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie, amid the pairs absences from the Today show. On Wednesday, the show announced in a tweet, "Both Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb are off today, with Savannah recovering from a positive COVID-19 diagnosis. As for Hoda, she is okay and handling a family health matter. We're sending our love to them both and can't wait to see them in the studio soon."

Roker shared the message and echoed that he, as well as their other fellow morning show hosts, were "sending our love" to the two journalists. As noted in the message, Kotb is dealing with an unspecified family matter, and Guthrie has tested positive for Covid-19. Notably, Guthrie has been on the show this week, but had to exit early on Wednesday after her positive test result came back while she was on the air.

Roker certainly knows what it's like to have to miss Today, as last year he has to take a leave of absence due to some health problems. The issues began in early November when the beloved meteorologist was hospitalized for clots in his legs and lungs. "Last week I was admitted to the hospital with a blood clot in my leg which sent some clots into my lungs," Roker wrote in a Nov. 18 Instagram post. After being treated, he was released to spend Thanksgiving with his family but had to be transported back to the hospital on Friday, Nov. 25.

Speaking to Page Six, a source familiar with the situation said, "Al was taken from his home in a stretcher back to the hospital on Friday, the day after Thanksgiving. His condition was worrying, but once back in the hospital, he improved." They added, "His wife, Deborah [Roberts], was understandably very upset." The source went on to share that Roberts — an ABC News journalist — "had left her phone and other possessions inside their Tesla, which had malfunctioned and wouldn't unlock, so she was trying to smash in a window."

The insider stated that Roberts was "unsuccessful" in her attempt to get inside the electric car. "Deborah then went to the hospital by taxi with her daughter, where Al has since been surrounded by his family." Notably, Roker's health issues caused him to miss both the Macy's Thanksgiving Day parade and the Rockefeller Center Christmas tree lighting ceremony. Thankfully, Roker appears to be doing much better and has been back at Today.