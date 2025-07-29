Aisha Tyler Gives Disappointing News on the Future of ‘Whose Line Is It Anyway?’

Aisha Tyler has some seriously disappointing news for fans of Whose Line Is It Anyway?.

The beloved sketch comedy, which Tyler has hosted since 2013, doesn’t appear to be returning for a 22nd season anytime soon, the actress told TV Insider in a new interview.

“I mean, never say never. Right now, we’re not recording episodes. We haven’t recorded episodes in a couple of years,” Tyler explained to the outlet. “One of the amazing things about that show is that we’ve recorded so much material that they were able to build a bunch of extra seasons out of just the stuff that we had shot previously. And, I love Ryan [Stiles], Colin [Mochrie], and Wayne [Brady] so much. I love working with them.”

Ryan Stiles, Wayne Brady, Aisha Tyler and Colin Mochrie

Despite the unclear future of the show, Tyler indicated that she’d be happy to return as host anytime, despite her schedule being full with her work on Criminal Minds and behind the camera as a director.

“I’d show up in a train tunnel, in the middle of the night, for those guys. So, we don’t know for sure, but there are no plans in the immediate future right now to go back and record another season,” she said, adding that while her “dance card is pretty full,” she “would go do improv in a mall with those three guys.”

Tyler also shared the sweet gesture she received from Drew Carey when taking over for the original Whose Line Is It Anyway? host more than a decade ago.

Jonathan Magnum, Aisha Tyler, Wayne Brady, and Drew Carey

“What he did was, he’s just such a generous and thoughtful person. He just sent me this massive bouquet of flowers and said, like, ‘Break a leg. You’re going to do great,’” Tyler recalled. “Just completely unbidden. And he’s very generous. I don’t just mean about things; I just mean in terms of his personality, and his energy is super supportive.”

“And he did my podcast, a million years ago. So we’re just old buddies,” she continued. “Just to get that nice surprise from him was really sweet. And I feel like that blessing has just stayed with me through the entire run of the show.”