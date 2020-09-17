'AGT' Viewers Are Going Wild Over BTS' Performance

America's Got Talent revealed which acts would be making it through to the finale on Wednesday night's episode. But, for many AGT viewers, the focus was on the internationally famous musical guest that performed during the episode — K-pop boy band BTS. On social media, fans of the group couldn't help but share their excitement over their performance of "Dynamite."

At the beginning of September, it was announced that BTS would be performing on AGT during one of the show's final episodes of the season. This isn't the first time that BTS has made their way to the AGT stage, as they performed their single "Idol" back in 2018. BTS has been busy promoting their latest single, "Dynamite," which was released on Aug. 21. In addition to appearing on AGT, the band also performed the hit on the Today Show and will make an appearance at the iHeart Radio Music Festival on Friday.

We're getting down and groovy with this DYNAMITE hit performance by @BTS_twt! #BTSonAGT 💜⁷ pic.twitter.com/bbaC5OQo26 — America’s Got Talent⁷ 💜 (@AGT) September 17, 2020

Of course, all of the focus is currently on their performance on AGT, which caused fans everywhere to go wild. Scroll down to see what fans are saying about BTS bringing the "Dynamite" to the NBC competition.