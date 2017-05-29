Watch Pete & Pete Reunite For The Adventures Of Pete & Pete Marathon

The stars of the cult classic Nickelodeon TV series The Adventures Of Pete & Pete are reuniting for a special event on Nick Splat!

Danny Tamberelli and Mike Maronna are sharing the screen for the first time in over twenty years as cohosts of Nick Splat’s marathon of the original series. Check out the promo above!

Videos by PopCulture.com

The Adventures Of Pete & Pete featured the titular brothers Big Pete and Little Pete Wrigley and their motley gang of friends and fellow outcasts. The show featured surreal situations and encounters with larger than life characters, depicting the absurdity of adolescence through humorous lens.

The Adventures Of Pete & Pete: The Strongest Reunion In The World marathon starts June 17, lasting two days.

The new promo features both actors all grown up, including a special appearance from Little Pete’s tattoo Petunia. Tamberelli is protesting in front of the Viacom offices attempting to get them to air the old show, until co-star Maronna shows up with some good news.

Many actors appeared over the duration of the program including Steve Buscemi, Michelle Trachtenberg, Heather Matarazzo, and the original Batman himself Adam West.

The show’s life began as a series of shorts that were well received, warranting five different specials. Those lead to the eight-episode first season. The second and third seasons both had 13 episodes each before the show was taken off the air.

MORE NICKELODEON NEWS: