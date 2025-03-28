Adam Driver and Jessica Chastain to Star in New Apple TV+ Show

Apple TV is searching for its next hit.

The streaming service has put through a straight-to-series order on The Dealer, a new drama starring Oscar nominee Adam Driver and Oscar winner Jessica Chastain.

The series will revolve around the high-end art market, and Deadline describes it as “as a biting exploration of power, class, seduction and culture set inside the glittering world of [art], told through the eyes of an aspiring super gallerist,” in Chastain’s role, “and the tangled relationship with her most gifted and unnerving artist,” who is played by Driver.

The series is produced by Sam Gold, Lucas Hnath and Sarah Lunnie, who all recently worked on A Doll’s House, Part 2. Production company Media Res will also be involved.

It’s the fourth time Media Res has worked with Apple, following the Emmy-winning series The Morning Show, which is about to begin its fourth season, and Pachinko and Extrapolations.

Media Res has been a hot name in the past few months with streaming services. The company recently pushed the Ben Stiller-starring dramedy The Band to HBO, and pushed the bisexual romance series Enigma Vacations starring Jeremy Allen White (The Bear, Shameless) to Netflix. It also has the Silicon Valley-themed thriller Thumblite coming to Netflix, and the Matthew Macfadyen-starring series The Miniature Wife headed to Peacock.

This is only Driver’s second TV role. He rose to fame with his prominent turn on HBO’s comedy Girls, and has gone on to become one of Hollywood’s biggest faces.

There is currently no release date for The Dealer.