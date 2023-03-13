'Good Morning America': Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes Consider Taking Huge Relationship Steps

There may be wedding bells in the near future for T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach. The former GMA co-hosts' secret romance was exposed by The Daily Mail in November 2022 while they were both legally married to their respective spouses. As their divorces continue to play out in court, Robach and Holmes haven't slowed down on their blossoming love regardless of negative opinions on their relationship. In fact, sources close to the couple tell Us Weekly that they have already "talked about" what their future together looks like, and have even discussed "moving in together and getting engaged. Friends feel they will get engaged soon because they were friends a long time before they became lovers," the added. "They have a strong bond."

As far as how they know they have found their forever partner, a source tells the publication: "Amy hasn't felt this strong for someone in a long time. It's serious for her. "She would marry him. They want to give it time though…She is genuinely happy with T.J." But there is no rush. The source tells the magazine that things have to be sorted out in their splits. "T.J. still needs to finalize his divorce," the source added.

While they share PDA on their trips to Florida and Mexico, Holmes' estranged wife, Marilee Fiebig, is not handling watching things happen publicly. "She did not know he was having an affair," a source said, adding "continues to be disappointed by his lack of discretion and respect for her and their marriage." Holmes and Fiebig have a 10-year-old daughter.

Fiebig is also reportedly "upset it's not just a fling" — and is devastated that she and Holmes that reconciliation won't happen. "It's a relationship that is going strong," the insider adds about Holmes and Robach's romance. "[Marilee] knows he's definitely not coming back. She feels disrespected because they are all over each other in photos and she's hurt because she sees it's the real deal and knows now he's not going to reconcile with her."