ABC Pulls All Wednesday Night Comedies, Airing ‘Inside Out’ Instead

ABC is pulling its normal comedies from its Wednesday line-up this week, opting instead to air the Disney Pixar film Inside Out.

The 2015 film pushes the network’s comedy lineup including Modern Family, The Goldbergs, Speechless and American Housewife out for the week. With many network shows pulling new episodes until the end of the 2018 Winter Olympics, which begin on Thursday, many shows will not air new episodes until late February.

Starring Amy Poehler, Phyllis Smith, Lewis Black, Bill Hader and Mindy Kaling, the 2015 animated film centers around the personified emotions of 11-year-old girl Riley as her family moves her from Minnesota to San Francisco.

The film was widely praised when it was first released, earning a 98 percent on Rotten Tomatoes. The film grossed $857.6 million dollars at the worldwide box office, making it the seventh highest grossing film of 2015 and fourth highest grossing film in Pixar’s history. In February 2016, Inside Out earned two Academy Award nominations, taking home the Oscar for Best Animated Feature. The movie ended up winning 51 awards off 110 nominations, and was named one of the 10 best films of the year for 2015 by the American Film Institute.

Modern Family, The Goldbergs, Speechless and American Housewife will air their next new episodes on Feb. 28.