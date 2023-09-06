ABC Viewers Lash out Over Excessive Amount of Commercials
ABC is getting called out for airing too many commercials during the LSU-Florida State game.
College football made a big change for the 2023 season, which has made fans and coaches upset. The NCAA introduced the new clock rule to help shorten the game. In previous years, the clock would stop momentarily after first downs on the college level. This year, a running clock has been introduced, making college football similar to the NFL. The only time the clock stops after the first downs is inside of two minutes left in the half.
After Week 0 and Week 1 of the college football season, coaches and fans are speaking out against the new clock rule. UCLA head coach Chip Kelly said, "But this new rule is, um, it's crazy. We had four drives in the first half. This game goes fast. Hope you guys are selling a lot of commercials."
One Reddit user discovered that the new clock rule has led to more commercials. The person watched the LSU vs. Florida State game that aired on ABC Sunday night and discovered there were 131 ads played during the broadcast of the game for a total of 55 minutes. The duration of the game under two and a half hours. Here's a look at fans sounding off on ABC for airing too many commercials during the game.
The Analysis
A reader crunched the numbers, hope you enjoyed last night’s event that included 131 ads and also some pretty great football in between. pic.twitter.com/y0TEAxw1Fd— RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) September 4, 2023
One person said: "So basically the rules changes to speed up the game just allowed the networks to run more advertising!"prevnext
More Anger
LSU vs FSU
—-
6:30 – Stated Kickoff Time
6:30 – 6:44 Commercials
6:45 – 6:51 Actual Gameplay
6:52 – 6:54 Commercials
6:55 – 7:03 Cuts back mid-play, more actual gameplay.
7:03 – 7:06 Commercials
20 minutes of commercials, 14 minutes of gameplay.
COME ON @ABC— BigOrangeHeupel (@BigOrangeHeupel) September 4, 2023
Another person said: "Pretty soon it'll be one giant info-mercial with periodic score updates."prevnext
Interesting Comparison
ABC going to commercials like rent is 2 days late— 𝐓𝐨𝐤𝐞𝐧𝐛𝐫𝐨𝐭𝐡𝐚 🥃 (@tokenbrotha) September 4, 2023
One person on social media wrote: "It's CFB season so I see a lot of ABC commercials. The golden bachelor would be an amazing show if half the women were age appropriate, but half were 21 year old instagram models."prevnext
Not A 'Bachelor' Fan
The worst thing about watching a great game, is @abc the stupid commercials. Who cares about geriatric bachelors!— Buckeye in Yuma 🍊🍊1776 (@THEBULDOGKING) September 4, 2023
One person said: "Nice of ABC to momentarily interrupt their commercials with football."prevnext
ABC's Plan
We just had 3 commercial breaks in 3 plays of the FSU-LSU game.
With the clock rules shortening the game, it seems clear ABC is determined to fit the same number of commercials in fewer plays.— College Football Nerds (@CFBNerds) September 4, 2023
A college football fan wrote: "It's awful. Nobody asked for this. And they're intentionally diluting their product."prevnext
It was Coming
We ALL knew the clock changes were made to allow the networks to air more commercials – it was NEVER about the kids or the game. College football became a whore decades ago and is now so dependent on the money it’s leaders can’t/won’t say no to anything the networks want. Sad.— Jimmy Dunn (@AsleepJimmy) September 6, 2023
One fan responded: "I just think there's a sweet spot that can serve all parties interests. This model that TV companies are using isn't servicing it audience with growth as a goal. It looks more like harvesting, and holding a position as a goal is no way to move forward."prevnext
Problem With Other Sports
So this has been the complaint for a long time around golf broadcasts. You may see 3-4 shots before 4 minutes of commercials. I have a feeling that networks will be the death of sports.
That’s the benefit of soccer. 45 minutes straight of play— Nick Cristea (@UCgolferNick) September 4, 2023
Another person added: "Same with MLB since the mandatory time between innings was introduced. Commercials are only gonna be 2:15-2:30 depending on if the broadcast is regional or national."prev