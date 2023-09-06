ABC Viewers Lash out Over Excessive Amount of Commercials

College football made a big change for the 2023 season, which has made fans and coaches upset. The NCAA introduced the new clock rule to help shorten the game. In previous years, the clock would stop momentarily after first downs on the college level. This year, a running clock has been introduced, making college football similar to the NFL. The only time the clock stops after the first downs is inside of two minutes left in the half.

After Week 0 and Week 1 of the college football season, coaches and fans are speaking out against the new clock rule. UCLA head coach Chip Kelly said, "But this new rule is, um, it's crazy. We had four drives in the first half. This game goes fast. Hope you guys are selling a lot of commercials."

One Reddit user discovered that the new clock rule has led to more commercials. The person watched the LSU vs. Florida State game that aired on ABC Sunday night and discovered there were 131 ads played during the broadcast of the game for a total of 55 minutes. The duration of the game under two and a half hours. Here's a look at fans sounding off on ABC for airing too many commercials during the game.