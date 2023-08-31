USC QB Caleb Williams Teases Football Plans After 2023 Season (Exclusive)

The USC Trojans football team began their 2023 season last week with a 56-28 win over San Jose State. USC quarterback and Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams led the Trojans will 278 passing yards and four touchdowns, and the 21-year-old is on track to win the Heisman again. But will he return to the Trojans in 2024 or enter the NFL draft next year and be the No. 1 overall pick? PopCulture.com spoke to Williams about his future and he has been weighing his options.

"I mean, you always think of the future just because something that I live by is that I want to be prepared for the situation at hand," Williams told PopCulture. "And so you think about both, of course. I mean, I have a unique opportunity to do two really unique things, whether that's leave and go or that's stay in college and play for another year with Coach. And so it's a unique opportunity."

"It's something that you do think about, but there are certain times, certain things, and so with the season coming up, with fall camp coming up, I'm focused on the right things, which is refining the details of when we're out there in the practice field, in the film room," he continued. "That's me being detailed as possible. Me being the best teammate, the best leader, the best brother, the best friend that I can be, leading into this year. Because all of that goes a long way at the end of the year in championship November, and then so on and so forth."

In 2022, the Trojans missed out on playing for a national championship after the team lost to Utah in the Pac-12 Championship game. Williams was dealing with an injury but finished with 363 rushing yards, 90 rushing yards and three passing touchdowns. He finished the 2022 season with 4,537 yards, 42 touchdowns, 382 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns.

It's possible Williams could return to USC if he doesn't win a national championship. But early mock NFL drafts for 2024 have Williams going No. 1 overall. Most fans and experts will say that Williams should go to the NFL since he is going to be the top pick. But if doesn't reach his goals at USC, it would not be a surprise to see him return to Los Angeles for a title run.