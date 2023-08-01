Heisman Winner Caleb Williams on Best College Football Road Atmospheres, Working With United Airlines (Exclusive)

Caleb Williams is ready for the 2023 college football season. One of the things the 2022 Heisman Trophy winner is looking forward to is playing on the road and experiencing some of the best atmospheres in college football. PopCulture.com spoke exclusively to Williams who revealed some of the most memorable road atmospheres in his career.

"I'd have to say in the Texas game when I was at Oklahoma," Williams exclusively told PopCulture. "For USC, I'd say Oregon State was pretty loud last year. It felt like they were pumping some noise in there or something. It was extremely loud. Utah was a great atmosphere at their place. Who else is a great atmosphere? UCLA was fun. I've had a couple of good games, away games. They're always fun, love away games."

Williams, 21, is the starting quarterback for the University of Southern California (USC) and led the Trojans to an 11-3 record last season. During the run, the USC Trojans football team just lost one road game during the regular season, a 43-42 thriller against Utah. For the 2023 season, USC's biggest road game will be against Notre Dame. Williams knows a win against the Fighting Irish will help the Trojans reach their goals for the 2023 season, which is winning the Pac-12, reaching the College Football Playoff and winning the national title.

"We have to be the best version of ourselves," Williams said. "That's a detailed team, a focused team. A team that wants to win and has the will to do it. And then we got to have players that want to go out there and third down, big moments, two minutes and in every single game going before half, whatever the case may be, we got to have players that want to go out there and make plays and not make plays, but make the play. And I mean, I think I'm one of the guys that want to go out there and make the play."

And to help college football fans this fall, Williams partnered with United Airlines via a name, image and likeness (NIL) deal to help celebrate their new nonstop flight routes to the most anticipated college football games. It starts on September 2 when Tennessee State faces Notre Dame and ends on Nov. 18 when Notre Dame hosts Wake Forest. And of course, the USC vs. Notre Dame matchup (Oct. 14) is part of the United Airlines flight route.

"United is up there with 127 new nonstop flights designed around college football, which makes it easier for college fans, and especially Trojan fans, to be able to enjoy their games in person and watch us on the road, or whether you're coming to the Coliseum," Williams said. "We got a big game coming up here soon, in a couple of months, in October with Notre Dame, and United has a nonstop directly there. So as everybody always knows, it's a little more fun when you have a little bit more color at the away games or a little bit more of your color at the away games cheering for you."