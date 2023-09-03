ABC TV Host Returns With New Special After Recent Show Exit

Former ABC host Angharad "Rad" Yeo is back with an interesting new TV special. Yeo was previously the host of Good Game: Spawn Point, which aired on Australian Broadcast Corporation's children's network ABC ME, but she left the program at the end of 2022. Yeo is back on the ABC airwaves with AI vs Human: The Creativity Experiment, a new special all about artificial intelligence.

The TV special's official description reads: "Can AI match humans for artistic creativity? Rad Yeo explores the 'creep' of generative AI, from performing a ChatGPT written comedy routine to portrait painting robots. If it can, what does it mean for humanity?"

The program aired via ABC on Aug. 29 and is now streaming via the network's streaming arm, ABC ivew. Viewers outside of Australia will need a VPN service to access AI vs Human: The Creativity Experiment, but ABC has uploaded several clips from the special to Facebook.

Yeo was a longtime presence in front of and behind the camera for Good Game: Spawn Point before her exit. Yeo joined ABC's Good Game team back in 2012 in a behind-the-scenes capacity. That position escalated into on-camera appearances on multiple Good-Game-branded shows, including Spawn Point, Good Game Pocket, Good Game Well Played and the mothership series. Yeo joined Good Game Well Played as host in 2016; a spot as host on Spawn Point followed in 2017.

you know what they say about me. she loves an experiment.



Watch AI vs Human: The Creativity Experiment on Tuesday 29 August, 8:30pm at ABC TV or stream on ABC iview. #AaIvsHuman pic.twitter.com/o2AJC4rWIn — rad (@angharadyeo) August 24, 2023

"After 10 fruitful years I'm leaving Good Game Spawn Point at the end of this year," Yeo wrote in November 2022. "started from the bottom, worked my ass off, and am looking forward to what the future holds as a free agent. if you need a host for hire hmu."

In addition to her Good Game work, Yeo has appeared on other ABC programs like Elevator Pitch, Rad Experiments and ABC Weekend Breakfast. She's also the host of the radio show Weekends on Double J. Outside of ABC, she also hosted the recently-wrapped tech podcast Queens of the Drone Age.