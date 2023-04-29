ABC TV Host Exits Show After a Decade

When the Season 14 premiere of Good Game: Spawn Point aired on March 17, viewers of the Australian series will have noticed that one of the show's hosts was nowhere to be seen. That's because Angharad "Rad" Yeo, a longtime presence in-front-of and behind the camera, exited the show in December. Fans of the show, which airs on the Australian Broadcast Corporation's children's network ABC ME (as well as YouTube), first learned of Rad's departure back in November when she tweeted the news.

"After 10 fruitful years I'm leaving Good Game Spawn Point at the end of this year," Yeo wrote. "started from the bottom, worked my ass off, and am looking forward to what the future holds as a free agent. if you need a host for hire hmu."

Rad's last episode on the family-friendly gaming review show aired on Dec. 16, 2022. As part of the episode, there was a full-on send-off for her. The episode included a montage of some of her best moments in the comedic series. which is a spinoff of the now-canceled gaming review show Good Game.

Yeo joined ABC's Good Game team back in 2012 in a behind-the-scenes capacity. That position escalated into on-camera appearances on multiple Good-Game-branded shows, including Spawn Point, Good Game Pocket, Good Game Well Played and the mothership series. Yeo joined Good Game Well Played as host in 2016; a spot as host on Spawn Point followed in 2017.

In addition to her working in gaming vertical, Yeo has appeared on other ABC programs like Elevator Pitch, Rad Experiments and ABC Weekend Breakfast. While her time with Good Game: Spawn Point has wrapped, she's already noted she's working with ABC on a new documentary project and is still the host of the radio show Weekends on Double J. Outside of ABC, she's one of the hosts of the tech podcast Queens of the Drone Age.