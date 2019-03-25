ABC’s ‘The Conners’ Renewed for Season 2 Without Roseanne Barr

The Conners will be sticking around ABC for another year.

The ABC family comedy, a spinoff series born out of the abrupt cancellation of the Roseanne reboot in summer 2018, has been renewed for a second season as it continues to dominate among the network’s comedy series.

The series aired the finale of its 11-episode first season Jan. 22, ending its run with an average well above the other ABC comedies. At the time of its winter finale on Dec. 11, The Conners was the No. 2 rated series in the network only behind Grey’s Anatomy.

Season 2 will consist of 13 episodes, a boost from Season 1’s 11-episode order, and will include the first season’s big stars, including John Goodman, Laurie Metcalf, Sara Gilbert and Lecy Goranson. ABC’s President of Entertainment, Karey Burke, addressed the renewal in a statement according to TV Line.

“We are proud to be continuing the story of the iconic Conners family,” said Burke. “This team is fearless in their willingness to tackle contemporary issues with humor and heart, and I have no doubt they will continue to outdo themselves.”

News of the renewal comes one day after reports indicated that cast members John Goodman, Laurie Metcalf, Sara Gilbert, and Lecy Goranson secured salary bumps in their rumored season 2 contracts.

The Conners premiered in October 2018 to 10.6 million viewers and a 2.4 rating, down just a little compared to the Roseanne revival’s season finale the previous May at 10.6 million viewers and a 2.5.

The spinoff series did not keep the big numbers throughout its first season run, facing declines week-after-week before the numbers stabilized at a 1.4 (1.6 average) demo rating.

Despite many Roseanne fans swearing to boycott the spinoff series, The Conners still ended up as one of the top series for the 2018-19 television season. The numbers more than doubled the performances of other network reboots, including Will & Grace and Murphy Brown.

The series featured several big bombshells throughout the first season, including the reveal that matriarch Roseanne Conner (Barr) had died from an opioid overdose, Becky (Lecy Goranson) announcing her pregnancy, and Darlene (Sara Gilbert) and David (Johnny Galecki) getting a divorce. There was also a slew of big guest stars featured in the series.

The show featured many returning characters beloved from Roseanne, including Natalie West, as well as new characters played by Juliette Lewis (David’s new girlfriend Blue), Jay R. Ferguson (Darlene’s new boss and boyfriend), Matthew Broderick (Jackie’s boyfriend Peter) and Justin Long (a love interest for Darlene).

In the season finale, The Conners left fans with a few cliffhangers. After considering to move herself and her kids back to Chicago with Ben, Darlene decided to stay in Lanford after a conversation with David (Johnny Galecki) where he opened up the possibility of them getting back together.

Becky’s Season 1 ending was more tragic, as the father of her baby Emilio (Rene Rosado) was arrested in an ICE raid and deported back to Mexico, leaving it up in the air if fans will see the character again in future episodes.

The Conners will return for Season 2 in fall 2019 on ABC.