ABC Star Jumps Networks to NBC Series

General Hospital fans will soon see a familiar face on Days of Our Lives.

Following her exit from the ABC soap last summer, Sofia Mattsson has confirmed she will be jumping networks to appear on the NBC daytime drama.

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“Sofia Mattsson is making her way to Salem early next year!” the official series’ Instagram account announced Monday, posting a photo of the actress posing outside her dressing room.

While Mattsson is expected to make her Days of Our Lives appearance in early 2027, details of her character remain under wraps.

Mattsson closed out her time as Sasha Gilmore Corbin on General Hospital last year after first being introduced on the series in 2018. Sasha and her daughter, Daisy, left Port Charles in her final episode of the sudser with the help of Jason Morgan (Steve Burton), moving back in with parents Holly Sutton (Emma Samms) and Robert Scorpio (Tristan Rogers) in Paris and leaving the door open for a possible return in the future.

Following her goodbye episode on General Hospital, Mattsson wrote on Instagram, “Yes, it’s true, Sasha Gilmore has left Port Charles! (For now) General Hospital has become my second home these past years and I am so grateful for my time there. And I feel so lucky to have experienced the love and support all the wonderful GH fans have to give – you guys truly are THE BEST!”

She continued, “I hope Sasha will make her way back to her friends and family, but for now it’s time for her to take a break from all the drama, and for me to continue my acting journey in some new exciting projects!”

The actress also told TV Insider at the time, “I’ve had such a great time, but I’m also excited for a new chapter and to continue my acting journey in new projects.” Looking back on her final day on set, Mattsson said it was “emotional for sure,” recalling, “Cleaning out my room and knowing that I wouldn’t see all my friends there like usual every other day felt sad. But everyone was so supportive and excited for me.”





