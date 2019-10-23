ABC Sitcom ‘GCB’ Gets Teen Reboot Treatment on The CW With ‘Good Christian Bitches’

The CW is resurrecting Darren Star‘s beloved TV adaptation of Kim Gatlin’s novel Good Christian Bitches — with a new spin, of course: the network tapped Star, Kapital Entertainment and writer Jordon Nardino to redevelop the ABC one-season wonder GCB into a teen show, according to Deadline.

In the 2010-11 broadcast season, GCB functioned as a satirical take on a Southern California widow returning to her Texas hometown and dealing with rich, pious women — but the new version will center on the atheist teen daughter of a southern minister facing off against three “good” Christian girls who have it out for her at her new Dallas high school.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The CW has long been interested in revisiting Gatlin’s novel, which featured Leslie Bibb and Kristin Chenoweth in the ABC version. Last TV season, The CW worked with Star, Aaron Kaplan‘s Kapital Entertainment and a different writer to make another GCB adaptation with adults. Nardino, who is tapped to write the new version, was developing his pilot Glamorous at the time, but neither that nor the GCB version with adults went through. Glamorous did go to pilot, and was reportedly an internal favorite for a series pickup, but it narrowly missed the cut.

With Glamorous out of the picture, Nardino will executive produce GCB with Star, Kaplan and Dana Honor. CBS Television Studios will produce in association with ABC Studios, whose participation stems from having produced the first GCB series adaptation on ABC.

Earlier this year, Younger star Miriam Shor, who also starred on GCB, told PeopleTV’s Couch Surfing that the ABC series was “before its time” but a little too edgy for network TV. “I think we should’ve gotten a little downer and dirtier,” she said. “It could have gone so many places. I was sad that that show ended.”

She also added that working with Chenoweth was “the most delightful thing.”

“I loved it, I loved her. She’s one of the greatest people I’ve ever worked with, period,” Shor said.