ABC Show ‘Queens’ Recruits Major Rapper for Recurring Role

It looks like Cam’ron will be making multiple appearances on ABC’s upcoming series Queens. Featuring a star-studded cast that includes the likes of Brandy, Naturi Naughton, Eve, and Nadine Velazquez, the show will tell the story of “four women in their 40s who reunite for a chance to recapture their fame and regain the swagger they had in the ’90s when they were legends in the hip-hop world.” The Dipset rapper will portray himself, but will play as a frequent collaborator of the group.

From the looks of his various shenanigans on social media, it looks like the rapper’s been having fun while working on set. “So my last days on set were approaching, and I had to get all my ideas out to everybody before they started treating me like a rapper again. My last meeting was with brandy and naturi .. As you can see im pressed for time before they kicked me off the set,” he told his followers on Instagram. “I was telling them about the biggest shit ever and they acted like I was buggin.. it was gonna be called ‘Rico Tasha & Big Moesha’ Rico and Tasha get outta jail at the same time, get mad keys and some how they got the older Moesha to transport along the east coast. I even told them I can do my own stunts. (My shoe came off and stayed in character..killed it) They wasn’t feeling it.”

He’s also been having fun with Brandy, joking around and shooting dice on the show. “So Brandy fooled me on some ‘White Men Can’t Jump’ s––. She said she only knew craps, never played Celo, even asked “why is it 3 dice”.. then started fronting on me. Talking bout ..she’s rolling head cracks, she’s good wit the fever(meaning she rolled a 5) etc,” he said, under a video of the two playing around. “I personally took offense when she said she was rolling Deadies.. WHAT THE HELL YOU KNOW ABOUT DEADIES?!😡.. she won $5200. I ask for $200 back (which is proper etiquette) she said “where they do that at?!! then she threw the “WestSide” in my face. I blame Ray J he had to teach her all this s––. …and another thing.. stop tryna use my/dipset lyrics against me, and don’t ever diddy bop off like that again!!!”