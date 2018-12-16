ABC Reveals Christmas and Holiday Special Schedule

Ready or not, the holiday season is upon us, and ABC has unveiled its plans for holiday programming.

ABC is pulling out all the stops this year in the month leading up to Christmas. The Disney-owned network has a wealth of shows, specials and movies to draw on, and it is all under the banner of its 25 Days of Christmas event.

Strictly speaking, ABC’s holiday programming goes well beyond the first 25 days of December. The event kicks off on the day after Thanksgiving, adding an extra week to the festivities. Even after Christmas, the network will keep things going for a few days, as many people will be home for until New Years.

The holiday season is a complicated time for many people, with mixed emotions and mounting responsibilities. Still, we can all rely on certain classic shows and movies to re-establish our priorities and remind us of why all of the last-minute shopping and exorbitant spending is worth it. For that, ABC makes a strong case, with some of the most beloved holiday programs — old and new — on offer.

Here is the rundown of ABC’s 25 Days of Christmas programming.

Friday, Nov. 23

ABC is wasting no time getting to Christmas, beginning on Black Friday Santa Clause is Comin’ to Town. The classic 1970 animated special, narrated by Fred Astaire and starring Mickey Rooney as Kris Kringle, will air at 8 p.m. ET.

Monday, Nov. 25

The following week will see the season premiere of The Great Christmas Light Fight, a reality show that has become a staple for many families during the holiday season. A special two-part premiere begins at 9 p.m. ET.

Thursday, Nov. 29

The Frozen spin-off Olaf’s Frozen Adventure will air at 8 p.m. ET on Thursday, Nov. 29. The special follows Anna’s magical snow man companion on a journey to plan the perfect holiday celebration for all the different people of Arendelle.

Dec. 2 – 8

In December, things kick into high gear with a holiday-themed program on almost every night. Here is a list of festive programming for the first week of the month.

Sunday, Dec. 2: The Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show Holiday Special

Monday, Dec. 3: The Great Christmas Light Fight; The Good Doctor winter finale

Tuesday, Dec. 4: The Conners Christmas episode “Hold the Salt”

Thursday, Dec. 6: A Charlie Brown Christmas and The Great American Baking Show: Holiday Edition

Friday, Dec. 7: The Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show Holiday Special (Rebroadcast)

Saturday, Dec. 8: The Great American Baking Show: Holiday Edition (Rebroadcast)

Dec. 9 – 15

The following week keeps things going with more holiday specials — old and new. Here’s a list of the programming.

Sunday, Dec. 9: Dancing With The Stars: Juniors Holiday Special

Monday, Dec. 10: CMA Country Christmas and The Great Christmas Light Fight

Tuesday, Dec. 11: The Kids Are Alright Christmas episode and Black-ish Christmas episode

Wednesday, Dec. 12: The Goldbergs Christmas/holiday episode, American Housewife Christmas episode, Modern Family holiday episode, Single Parents Christmas episode and A Million Little Things holiday episode

Thursday, Dec. 13: Disney Prep & Landing parts 1 and 2, and The Great American Baking Show Holiday Special

Friday, Dec. 14: Fresh Off The Boat holiday episode and Speechless holiday episode

Saturday, Dec. 15: The Great Christmas Light Fight

Dec. 16 – 22

Things ramp up in the last week before Christmas, with more and more specials to ring in the holiday.

Sunday, Dec. 16: The Sound of Music

Monday, Dec. 17: The Great Christmas Light Fight season finale and ABC News: In Memoriam

Wednesday, Dec. 19: Olaf’s Frozen Adventure and Shrek The Halls

Thursday, Dec. 20: A Charlie Brown Christmas and The Great American Baking Show: Holiday Edition season finale

Friday, Dec. 21: I Want A Dog For Christmas, Charlie Brown!

Saturday: Dec. 22: CMA Country Christmas

Sunday, Dec. 23

On Sunday, Dec. 23, ABC will rebroadcast both parts of Disney Prep & Landing at 8:30 p.m. ET. It will also air an ABC News special titled The Year: 2018, in which broadcasters look back on the year as whole, particularly in terms of entertainment.

Monday, Dec. 24

On Christmas Eve, ABC will air the 1991 animated version of Beauty and The Beast, starting at 8 p.m. ET.

Tuesday, Dec. 25

Finally, on Christmas Day, viewers will be treated to a broadcast of the Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade, starting at 10 a.m. ET.

After that, ABC will air Happy New Year, Charlie Brown on Thursday, Dec. 27 at 8 p.m. ET, and Rudolph’s Shiny New Year at 9 p.m. In New Year’s Eve, the network will be home to Dick Clark’s Primetime New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest.