ABC Renews ‘Good Doctor’ for Season 3

Dr. Shaun Murphy will return to TV screens this fall, as The Good Doctor has been renewed for season 3, TVLine reports.

Freddie Highmore stars as Shaun Murphy, a doctor with autism who works at San Jose St. Bonaventure Hospital, on the ABC drama currently in its sophomore season. Richard Schiff, Nicholas Gonzalez, Antonia Thomas, Hill Harper and Fiona Gubelmann also appear in the series.

The renewal is an early one, as the network granted renewals to only two other shows: drama A Million Little Things and the tried-and-true unscripted investment series Shark Tank. A Million Little Things will return for its second season, while Shark Tank will return for its 11th.

The Good Doctor, produced by Sony Pictures Television and ABC Studios, averages 11.2 million viewers and 2.1 in adults 18-49, ranking as ABC’s most-watched series, Deadline reports. It’s the alphabet network’s highest rated show in the demographic behind Grey’s Anatomy, and is tied with Modern Family, The Conners and The Bachelor.

Executive producer Daniel Dae Kim is set to appear in a four-episode arc later this season as Dr. Jackson Han, a new chief of surgery whose arrival is bound to shake things up at the hospital. Teen Witch alum Robyn Lively will also guest-star in episode 15 as the mother of a baby girl born with serious birth defects.

On the latest episode of The Good Doctor, Shaun discovered the full power of marijuana when he joined Dr. Aaron Glassman (Schiff) on a journey around the San Jose area to find a long-lost love from high school, a journey that helped Shaun realize he is “not OK” with Lea having a boyfriend while they live together.

“I am not OK that Lea is into Jake,” Shaun confided in Glassman once they returned home from meeting Glassman’s old flame. Glassman did not respond to Shaun’s realization directly, and instead just bid him goodnight and left him to stand alone in his foyer.

Shaun has tried to show that he can live with Lea as his roommate and a platonic friend while she dates other people. He met her boyfriend, Jake, in an earlier episode, which did not go over well and resulted in Shaun needed to use noise-canceling headphones to block out the sound of Lea and Jake together.

New episodes of The Good Doctor air Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.