'The Blacklist' Fans Were Left Divided by Show's Animated Season 7 Finale
The animated season 7 finale of The Blacklist ended up dividing some fans of NBC's crime drama. Due to widespread industry shutdowns resulting from the coronavirus pandemic, the show wasn't able to complete filming on the final episode for the season, titled "The Kazanjian Brothers." So to ensure a complete episode, animated sequences were created to fill the gaps of all the missing scenes. It worked for some viewers, but not all of them were on board with the decision.
The animation itself was done in the style of the Titan comic books that the series inspired back in the first season. "The comics really were the springboard thinking about this and it felt very organic to our show because The Blacklist is in many ways sort of a graphic novel," John Eisendrath told IndieWire. "A larger than life anti-hero, a rogues gallery of bad guys, very dark and heightened, a bit of an alternate universe, Spader and the hat, the gun, and the silhouette."
The plot focused on Raymond "Red" Reddington (James Spader), who's given a task force to help him find Liz's mother, while Liz decides to let her mom in on the secret, going behind Red's back. Not to mention some clues about Red's mysterious illness. Despite the ambition attempt to finish Season 7, not everyone walked away impressed.
Scenes from The Blacklist season finale had to be computer animated because the episode wasn't finished when they had to stop production because of coronavirus. I know they probably had to scramble, but man... this is rough. pic.twitter.com/QBuuLmUKM3— Tanooki Joe™️ (@TanookiKuribo) May 16, 2020
The way it intercuts! https://t.co/V69BuSDPAF— austin walker (@austin_walker) May 16, 2020
I don't care for this weird animation opening#TheBlacklist pic.twitter.com/McrFL42r6d— Rex the TV terrier (@rexthetvterrier) May 16, 2020
Honestly the animated parts are all comic book lovers dream! Seeing the cool drawings yet hearing your fave characters voice! Like when a dream comes true! #TheBlacklist— landyka (@landyka2) May 16, 2020
Bruh parts of #TheBlacklist is animated & ion like it.— Tabitha Brown Stan Account (@Vict0riaaaaaaa) May 16, 2020
I would rather have waited until September than to have had to watch underwhelming animation. Seriously awful animation! #theblacklist— Haber (@MAGAHaber) May 16, 2020
Thank god I don't do drugs, I can imagine this episode of #TheBlacklist would be freaking me out.— Jim (@JimmyStreich) May 16, 2020
Yeah it sucked they should have waited or something I’ve dreaded the day it winds down and tonight just about sucked the wind out of every episode. Except of course when they thought they could pull it off without Spader that was dreadful #TheBlacklist— ed mcdonald (@edmcd02) May 16, 2020
Thank You to everyone who worked on tonight's #TheBlacklist It was wonderful and I loved seeing you all and hearing your well wishes!— Angaron Dagorhir (@AngaronDagorhir) May 16, 2020
Since tonight's episode was animated. I wouldn't mind if The Blacklist was an Anime. It was dope! 🔥🔥🔥 #TheBlacklist #TheBlacklistFinale #AnimeFanatic #AnimeLover— Windell Pete (@Wpete89) May 16, 2020
have to think the blacklist season finale could have been done on a higher budget pic.twitter.com/WC5H0MwcFu— tulsi gabber (@wolicyponk) May 16, 2020
The Blacklist truly never does miss, even in quarantine.— ً (@afccentro) May 16, 2020