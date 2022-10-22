ABC Orders Full Season of Spinoff of Longrunning Series

ABC has seen the worth in The Rookie's spin-off hit, The Rookie: Feds. According to Deadline, the Disney-owned network is adding to the show's episode total in season one. The series will now add nine episodes to the season, giving it a full season order.

The show had only recently premiered back on Sept. 27, earning high marks with viewers and showing popularity in the "delayed multiplatform viewing" audience. As Deadline adds, it is the first backorder of the 2022-2023 season for ABC, though others could be expected.

The Rookie: Feds stars Reno 911 and Claws alum Niecy Nash-Betts as the FBI's oldest rookie in action, Simone Clark. Alongside Nash-Betts, the series stars Frankie Faison, James Lesure, Britt Robertson, Felix Solis, and Kevin Zegers.

Clark first appeared in season 4 of The Rookie back in April, riding shotgun with star Nathan Fillion. The two episodes featuring Clark were meant as a "backdoor pilot" of sorts for the spinoff. This is an old trick in television that has seen great success and miserable failure over the years. But for every Joey and Joanie Loves Chachi, there is a Frasier or Law & Order: SVU.

The decision by ABC comes on the heels of CBS' decision to give full orders to new dramas Fire Country, East New York and So Help Me Todd. No full episode totals for these shows was released, but guesses could suffice.

Nash-Betts should be celebrating the news, continuing to add hits to her resume. She also co-stars in Dahmer-Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story on Netflix, calling it her "most challenging job to date."

"Had to lean into my joy HARD during the filming process. Thank you Evan," she wrote on Instagram, thanking co-star Evan Peters. "People ask, how did I make it thru filming Dahmer? My love JB was my rock, I was also filming Reno at the same time, my daughter Dia is funny and was a bright light who brought me joy on set and my girl Cardi B!"

Reno 911! is also set to return very soon, with new episodes coming to Comedy Central before making way to Paramount+. It's the comedy series' latest return after the short-lived existence of Quibi. It's a good time to be Niecy Nash.