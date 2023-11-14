ABC News Legend Hospitalized for 'Severe Abdominal Pain'

ABC 33/40 Birmingham meteorologist James Spann has told his followers that he'll be on leave for a few days after "a quick middle of the night surgery" on Monday evening to treat severe abdominal pain. "I prefer for all of the posts on this account to be about you, and not me," Spann said on X/Twitter. "Things that are helpful and relevant to you."

"Will make a quick exception here since the word is out," Spann continued. "I missed WeatherBrains [a podcast] last night due to severe abdominal pain, and wound up going through a quick middle of the night surgery. "It was a closed loop bowel obstruction, which came out of nowhere. But all is well and I will be back at full speed in a few days. Thanks to everyone at Grandview for their kindness and professionalism in the middle of the night. And, we are enjoying the 'grand view'..." The post included a photo of Spann in a hotel bed and an image of clouds.

I prefer for all of the posts on this account to be about you, and not me. Things that are helpful and relevant to you.



Will make a quick exception here since the word is out… I missed WeatherBrains last night due to severe abdominal pain, and wound up going through a quick… pic.twitter.com/8on3n9KOsY — James Spann (@spann) November 14, 2023

There were hundreds of comments from fans wishing him a speedy recovery. One user wrote, "Get well soon my friend James spann my prayers are with you right now I do love abc 33/40 news and weather team and you." Another posted, "So happy you are on the road to recovery…those middle of the night severe pain and resulting surgery can be scary. Thankful for doctors who respond quickly! Take care."

One poster commented, "Thanks for letting us know what is going on with you. Hope you have a quick recovery and get back with us soon. We will miss you and look forward for our favorite weather man to be back keeping us updated on the latest weather! God bless you!"

Luckily, Spann's health was in fine working order a week ago when he was tapped as the special celebrity conductor of the University of Alabama's Million Dollar Band for "The Star Spangled Banner" prior to the Nov. 4 football game vs. Louisiana State University at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa.

In the early 1970s, the weather forecaster grew up in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, and played French horn in the Tuscaloosa High School band before attending Alabama in the 1970s and later graduating from Mississippi State University. "FULL CIRCLE," Spann wrote on Facebook. "Fifty years ago I was in the Tuscaloosa High School band. A really bad French horn player. This photo was taken during my sophomore year. While I wasn't much of a musician, the band experience provided me with many life lessons that would help me in the decades to follow. It was a wonderful experience.

"This evening, I will have the honor of directing the University of Alabama Million Dollar Band in the National Anthem before the Alabama/LSU game at Bryant-Denny Stadium. I marched on that field during my THS days (Denny Stadium was our home field)…I never dreamed I would be on the big ladder in front of the Million Dollar Band one day. But tonight it happens…"

The 67-year-old Spenn is famous for his marathon broadcast sessions during major weather events such as tornadoes and hurricanes, making him one of Alabama's most recognizable television personalities. The National Weather Association named him Broadcaster of the Year in 2012 after winning an Emmy in 2001 for his television work.