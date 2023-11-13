College Quarterback Hospitalized After Hard Hit

A college football quarterback was hospitalized after suffering a hard hit during a game. According to multiple reports, DJ Williams, a quarterback from Murray State, took a hard hit in the fourth quarter against Illinois State. He lay on the field for several minutes, and medical staff attended to him before he was sent to the hospital. After the game, Illinois State coach Brock Spack gave an update on Williams.

"The good news I heard coming off the field is he was moving and he was alert. It sounds like he's doing better," Spack said, per The Pantagraph. "These kids play a tough, physical game. You don't see many of those, and I hope I never see another one." Murry is a senior and is from Harvey, Illinois. During the 2022 season, Williams suffered an injury in the opener against Texas Tech and did not play the rest of the year. In 2023, Williams has thrown for 1,529 yards, 11 touchdowns and nine interceptions while also rushing for 331 yards.

● FCS Freshman Spotlight ●



QB DJ Williams – Murray State



2021 Stats

• 1,020 Passing yards 3 TDs

• 532 rushing yards 6 TDs pic.twitter.com/1oupszCQWZ — NCAAF Nation (@NCAAFNation247) January 26, 2022

In September, Williams talked about coming back from his injury, which was a torn ACL. "The knee is feeling great, I've rehabbed so hard that I'm ready for anything right now. I was honestly waiting to move around a little bit to see what I was able to do," he said, per The Murray State News. "It felt so great to be back out there with my teammates, and I'm just happy to be playing the game I love again."

"DJ being back out there gave us confidence, and that was a big help. Him being back out there gets the guys excited," Murray State Head Coach Dean Hood said at the time. The Murray State football team plays in the Football Championship Subdivision (FCS) and joined the Missouri Valley Conference this year. The Racers will play their final game of the season on Nov. 18 when they face Youngstown State.