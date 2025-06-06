ABC Meteorologist Exiting to Focus on Her Family

Meteorologist Lorin Richardson is signing off from her post at Hartford–New Haven, Connecticut ABC affiliate WTNH after more than a year.

Richardson did not share when her last broadcast will be, but said in her announcement last week that she is stepping away from the news business after 15 years to focus on her family. The meteorologist shares two young children with her husband.

“Just wanted to drop in and let you know i have decided to leave my part time job at WTNH,” Richardson shared with WTNH viewers in a Thursday, May 28 Facebook post. “I absolutely loved my time there, the people and my job and cannot say enough good things about the station… I want to thank everyone there so much for everything.”

The longtime meteorologist went on to explain that she will be “mostly focusing on my young family.” She added that she’s “been in the news biz for 15 years on and off I’m so grateful for all the opportunities of growth, good times & the special passion I found in meteorology. I’m so thankful for everyone’s support always & I will keep you updated here.”

After earning two bachelor’s degrees – a communications degree from Roger Williams University in Rhode Island and an online geosciences meteorology degree from Mississippi State University, per her online bio – Richardson began her news career as a reporter in North Carolina and West Virginia, before later returning to Connecticut as a traffic anchor for News 12 CT and later as a traffic anchor and then as a weekend weather anchor at FiOS1 News. Prior to joining WTNF, she worked at CBS affiliate WFSB for four years.

When she joined WTNH as a freelance meteorologist in 2024, Richardson, who grew up in Trumbull and interned at the station in 2008, said it felt like “a full circle moment. I am very grateful for this opportunity.”

As Richardson shared news of her departure from the station, WTNH viewers shared fond memories of the meteorologist and sent well wishes as she embarks on a new chapter of her life. Calling her “a beautiful jewel on WTNH,” one person said Richardson has “an amazingly fortunate husband and family. You will have a full and happy life.” Somebody else shared, “Sending you love and good luck as you start this new chapter.”