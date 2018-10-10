ABC Eyes Jim Parson’s First Post ‘Big Bang Theory’ Project

Jim Parsons may be jumping over to ABC for his first TV project after The Big Bang Theory.

Parsons is wrapping up 12 successful years as Sheldon Cooper on the CBS sitcom, but that does not necessarily mean the network will be his home forever. According to a new report by Deadline, ABC has committed to at least a pilot of Parson’s new family comedy, Bless Her Heart. The show is created by Parsons along with Chuck Tatham, previous executive producer on Modern Family, and Todd Spiewak’s That’s Wonderful Productions. That’s Wonderful is a part of Warner Bros. TV.

The show reportedly centers around family life in Texas — a subject Parsons is intimately familiar with. Already, his childhood in the Lonestar State has played heavily into his Big Bang Theory character, and even inspired the spin-off, Young Sheldon. Now, that experience will continue to pay off with Bless Her Heart.

The series is expected to be a multi-camera sitcom, tracking two competitive Texas matriarchs. When they both end up living in the same house, it wreaks havoc on their lives as well as those of their children. The series is expected to tell multi-generational stories.

Parsons’ production company is the link to Warner Bros., as the actor has secured an overall deal with the studio. That’s Wonderful has had a number successes recently, and already boasts a pretty deep catalogue. Of course, Young Sheldon is going strong in its second season, while the company also had a film at Sundance this year starring Parsons titled A Kid Like Jake. The movie was sold to IFC shortly after its premiere.

In addition, That’s Wonderful has a comedy series coming to Netflix titled Special, and another pilot on the way at NBC titled The Inn Crows. Finally, the company sold a documentary series to the Discovery Channel titled First In Human.

Parsons is somehow juggling all of this alongside his usual work on The Big Bang Theory, which is now a few weeks into its final season on CBS. The series was originally going to go longer, with a possible season 13 and 14 to come in the next few years, but ultimately the network decided to let it wrap up this year. Parsons and his castmates are already making $1 million each per episode, and any further seasons would only drive the costs up.

The Big Bang Theory airs on Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.

Photo Credit: CBS