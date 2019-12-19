ABC Interrupts ‘All in the Family’ and ‘Good Times’ Live Due to Impeachment Proceedings

While ABC viewers may have expected to check out Live in Front of a Studio Audience‘s All in the Family and Good Times productions in full beginning at 8 p.m. ET, there’s been a little change to the primetime line-up. Due to the impeachment proceedings against President Donald Trump, ABC has interrupted All in the Family and Good Times. However, rest assured that the live shows will still air in their entirety on the network.

The House of Representatives was in the midst of impeachment proceedings against Trump months after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced that Democrats would launch an impeachment inquiry over the president’s July phone call with Ukranian President Volodymyr Zelensky, per CNN. Representatives on both sides of the aisle have been speaking out on the matter on Wednesday, Dec. 18. The House is expected to officially vote on articles of impeachment at the end of their debate with the vote expected to fall on party lines. If the House does vote to impeach Trump, he will become only the third president to have ever received the sanction, according to the Washington Post.

The House’s debate has been broadcast on ABC. All in the Family and Good Times are expected to premiere and air in their entirety after the debate and vote have been completed.

It was previously announced in August that Jimmy Kimmel would once again collaborate with Norman Lear to bring some of his sitcom classics to ABC’s primetime line-up for special, live episodes. Live in Front of a Studio Audience originally aired live versions of the two hit shows back in May.

All in the Family will see Marisa Tomei, Woody Harrelson, Ike Barinholtz, and Ellie Kemper reprising their roles from the May production of the show. Jesse Eisenberg, Kevin Bacon, and Justina Machado will also appear. Good Times will star Viola Davis, Andre Braugher, Jay Pharoah and Tiffany Haddish.

“We got a lot of enthusiasm, and it made it a little easier to explain because we had done it before,” Kimmel told Variety recently about putting on the programs once again. “So we didn’t have to start from scratch and explain what was going on, and if it was going to work. Everyone involved saw it and wanted to be a part of it. And for us, there are so many great people that we wanted to work with.”