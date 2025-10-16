‘9-1-1: Nashville’ Boss Teases Future Crossovers With ‘9-1-1’

9-1-1: Nashville just premiered, but a crossover is already happening.

Showrunner Rashad Raisani confirmed to Variety that a crossover with 9-1-1 will happen in Nashville’s second episode, airing on Thursday.

“There is going to be a small one coming up right away that is more on the 9-1-1 hour,” he shared. “We are planning and trying to figure out a way to get this crossover going. Whether it’ll be late in Season 1 or early Season 2, it’s still in the works for sure.”

What that small crossover will consist of is unknown, so fans will have to keep an eye out for any and everything across both shows. It’s also possible that either show will reference the other, as 9-1-1: Lone Star did when it came to explaining some events that happened on 9-1-1. Speaking of Lone Star, Raisani, who served as the showrunner on the spinoff’s final outing, said he would “love it” if some of those characters appeared on Nashville, but “it’s going to depend on story, and it’s going to depend on actors’ availability.”

“We definitely would love to bring them in, and I think we’re going to balance that with wanting to let our characters from Nashville find their footing with the audience, and shine,” he continued. “And then once that’s really up and running, then we can start integrating some of these other characters.”

Considering Nashville only just premiered last week, it might still be a while until fans get a full-fledged crossover, but it sounds like that isn’t stopping them from still pumping out smaller ones. And regardless of what the crossover is, this should keep people happy until a full one is announced. Raisani’s reasoning to have Nashville really find its footing before bringing in other characters makes sense, but it’s going to be exciting if and when a big one happens.

At the very least, ABC flew 9-1-1’s Oliver Stark to Nashville to hang with the cast of the new spinoff and to take a tour of their firehouse set for some fun videos that were posted to social media. It may not be an actual crossover, but it is better than nothing. And it sounds like there will be a small crossover that fans will be able to look forward to. 9-1-1 airs on Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC, followed by 9-1-1: Nashville at 9 p.m. ET.