ABC Cancels ‘Take Two’ Starring Rachel Bilson, Eddie Cibrian After 1 Season

ABC has canceled the freshman drama series Take Two after just one season, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The summer series only lasted 13 episodes, with the Season 1 finale airing on Sept. 13. Even with DVR numbers added in, the show only averaged 3.83 million total viewers and a 0.6 rating in the 18-49 demographic.

Rachel Bilson portrayed Sam Swift, a “former star of a hit cop series whose epic breakdown is broadcast to the public and sends her to rehab,” according to the ABC synopsis. Eddie Cibrian played “lone-wolf private investigator Eddie Valetik.” Sam begins shadowing Eddie in order to research a comeback role, much to his dissent.

However, the series might not be entirely done for. After speaking with unnamed sources, THR’s Lesley Goldberg says Take Two “could continue on as a pair of streaming outlets are kicking the tires on the show,” meaning a revival could be in the works.

This would not be the only canceled ABC drama to be saved by a streaming service this year. The network pulled the plug on Designated Survivor during their spree of spring cancellations, but Netflix stepped in to resurrect the show for at least one more season in part to its success with international audiences.

It’s worth noting that Take Two also has an international play in the cards, as well. The show is a co-production between the British/French company StudioCanal and U.S. companies Tandem Productions and ABC Studios. In addition to airing on ABC in the U.S., it aired on France’s France Television and Germany’s RTL/Vox.

The show was co-created by Andrew Marlowe and Terri Edda Miller, the minds behind ABC’s eight-season hit Castle, which starred Nathan Fillion and Stana Katic. Neither executive has commented on the ABC cancellation.

Neither Bilson nor Cibrian have commented on the cancellation as of press time. The show’s official Twitter account has also not acknowledged the show’s fate. It has also not been updated since Sept. 19.

The show deserves more !!!! Plus it ended on a huge cliffhanger !!! @Netflix can you save it ?! Please ? 🙏🏼 #TakeTwo — 🇫🇷♛ Gaëlle ✞🇱🇧 (@GaelleAG_) November 21, 2018

Fans have already began to mourn the loss of Take Two on Twitter, with some asking Netflix to step in and revive it.

“The show deserves more,” one fan wrote. “Plus it ended on a huge cliffhanger!!! Netflix can you save it?! Please?”

Another fan wrote, “So sorry to see that Take Two was canceled. I really enjoyed the entire season and loved the dynamic between [Eddie Cibrian] and Rachel Bilson‘s character.”

