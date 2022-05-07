ABC Cancels a Pair of New Series, Confirming Rumors

✖

ABC has decided to cancel one series from rumor to reality, tossing another series in for good measure. Queens, starring Brandy, Eve, Naturi Naughton and Nadine Velazquez, won't see another season. Joining it in cancellation is Promised Land, a Latinx family drama that seemed to want to connect to the popularity of shows like Yellowstone.

Queens had some sweet stumbles out of the gate when Eve took a break from the series after announcing her pregnancy. The strength of the pilot catapulted the show into high expectations, but that soon fizzled as the show struggled to hold an audience.

‘Queens’ and ‘Promised Land’ Canceled After One Season at ABC https://t.co/bfUtl4JM0l — Variety (@Variety) May 6, 2022

The show aired its season 1, and now series, finale in February, making the official word a case of the rumors around a series turning out to be true. According to Deadline, Brandy spoke on the potential of a second season during an interview at the time of the finale.

"I know I would love to see more performances, more rapping, and more stage stuff if there is a Season 2. We didn't really get a chance to do a lot of the stage performances that I wanted to do this year," Brandy said. "I hope we get to tell more great stories and have a lot more entertainment in terms of the group. Fingers crossed."

Promised Land never seemed to stand a chance for a second season after its premiere in January. The show was pulled from the schedule after airing just five episodes of its first season, later releasing the entire season on Hulu exclusively. It was a critical success, but the audience never came for the series.

Similar to Yellowstone, the action in Promised Land follows a Latin family in California's wine country and the drama they contend with against competition, usurpers and anybody else who is seeking a piece of their Sonoma Valley power. John Ortiz starred in the series, alongside Cecilia Saurez, Augusto Aguilera, Christina Ochoa, Mariel Molino, Tonatiuh, Andres Velez, Katya Martin, Rolando Chusan, and Bellamy Young.

The cancellations join Pooch Perfect as the only cancellations from ABC's offerings in 2022. Grey's Anatomy, The Goldbergs, Station 19 and The Rookie will all be making a return for another season. Judge Steve Harvey and Bachelor in Paradise have also been confirmed to be making a return.

So far, ABC is the only major network to feature multiple cancellations, though the end of the TV season is only starting to wrap up. Will any other major changes come from the end of 2022's season? Is Tyra Banks truly safe on Dancing With the Stars?