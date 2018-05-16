ABC Boss Hints at ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ and ‘Station 19’ Crossovers

Grey’s Anatomy and Station 19 might be getting some crossovers next season.

During the ABC upfront presentation, ABC entertainment president Channing Dungey announced the Thursday night lineup for next season would remain dedicated to Shondaland-produced dramas. Grey’s Anatomy hitting off the night at 8 p.m. ET, then spinoff series Station 19 at 9 p.m. ET and How to Get Away With Murder at 10 p.m. ET.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“We are looking at more dynamic interplay between the 8 and 9 o’clock hours,” Dungey said, according to Deadline, teasing possible crossovers in both Seattle-based drama’s future seasons.

Well before Station 19 premiered, Grey’s Anatomy set up the premise for the new show after series regular Ben Warren (Jason George) was contemplating leaving the hospital to join the firehouse.

Station 19 leading lady Andy Herrera (Jaina Lee Ortiz) was introduced on Grey’s midway through season 14 and the spinoff premiered on May 22 with a two-hour special.

The spinoff series saw Grey’s star Ellen Pompeo guest star on the premiere as Meredith Grey, and has seen Chandra Wilson’s Miranda Bailey appear multiple times during its first season.

Station 19 was renewed for a second season Friday ahead of the upfront presentation. The series has averaged a 1.1 rating and 5.4 million in weekly total viewers. The series ranks No. 3 among all ABC dramas, trailing only Grey’s and The Good Doctor.

Grey’s Anatomy is making history with its 15th season renewal, becoming ABC’s longest-running drama.

“Grey’s Anatomy has a special place in my heart, and millions of viewers feel the same way,” Dungey said in a statement at the time of the renewal announcement. “Thanks to fiercely loyal fans who have been on this journey since the beginning, and new generations of viewers who continue to discover the joy and drama of Grey Sloan Memorial, the show is as strong as ever.”

Despite the show’s frequent cast turnover, fans have never left it behind. The show is averaging a strong 2.0 18-49 rating and 7.7 million viewers, both numbers slightly down the season 13. The only ABC show with a better audience is The Good Doctor.

The drama will also say goodbye to series regulars Jessica Capshaw and Sarah Drew after Thursday’s season 14 finale.

“It’s always hard for me to say goodbye to any of my characters,” Grey’s Anatomy creator and executive producer Shonda Rhimes said in a statement. “Both Arizona Robbins and April Kepner are not only beloved but iconic – both the LBGTQ and the devout Christian communities are underrepresented on TV. I will be forever grateful to both Jessica and Sarah for bringing these characters to life with such vibrant performance and inspiring women around the globe. They will always be part of our Shondaland family.”

Grey’s Anatomy and Station 19 will air their season finales Thursday, May 17 at 8 p.m. ET and 9 p.m. ET respectively on ABC.