ABC Announces Spring Finale Dates

With the season finales of your favorite shows quickly approaching, it’s time to brush up on dates and times to make sure your DVR is set. On ABC, from fun reality shows like American Idol and America’s Funniest Videos to comedies like The Goldbergs and Modern Family, to entertaining dramas like Station 19 and Grey’s Anatomy, all good shows must come to an end.

Continue on to see the spring season finale dates for all original ABC TV shows. All times are Eastern.

WEDNESDAY, MAY 8:

8:00-8:30 p.m. — The Goldbergs

8:30-9:00 p.m. — Schooled

9:00-9:31 p.m. — Modern Family

9:31-10:00 p.m. — Single Parents

On The Goldbergs, it’s the end of an era when the JTP (Jenkintown Posse) graduates from high school. On Schooled, CB works with Barry and JTP to help him win back Lainey’s heart. Modern Family, which will come back for another season after all, takes a look back at how each family member celebrated their birthdays. On Single Parents, Will convinces Angie to confront her ex (played by Adam Brody) for leaving her while she was pregnant.

SUNDAY, MAY 12:

10:00-11:00 p.m. — Shark Tank

The season finale of Shark Tank will see entrepreneurs from Fort Collins, Colorado, present a fast food franchise focusing solely on guilty pleasures. Entrepreneurs from Lexington, Kentucky, pitch their high design houses for special nocturnal guests. A husband and wife duo from San Diego introduce their stylish product that keeps pets safe from predators. Last into the Tank is a world-renowned jui-jitsu instructor from Torrance, California, who solves a problem we never knew we had with his dual fashion design.

THURSDAY, MAY 16:

8:00-9:01 p.m. — Grey’s Anatomy

9:01-10:00 p.m. — Station 19

10:00-11:00 p.m. — For the People

On Grey’s Anatomy, Meredith Grey and the team of doctors discover that neither medicine nor relationships can be defined in black and white. Station 19‘s season premiere sees the members of Station 19 head to Los Angeles to battle a deadly wildfire. On For the People, Jay needs help from Kate and the team after his parents and other voters are illegally intimidated at their polling place.

SUNDAY, MAY 19:

7:00-8:00 p.m. — America’s Funniest Videos

8:00-11:00 p.m. — American Idol

AFV brings the laughs in “Episode 2922” where the grand prize season 29 finale features the two $100,000 winners of the season competing for a trip for four to Aulani, a Disney resort and spa in Ko Olina, Hawaii. Later, American Idol crowns its winner following a cross-country search for the next singing sensation. All voting takes place live during the show before special performances from music legends — and other surprises.

MONDAY, MAY 20:

10:00-11:00 p.m. — The Fix

In the season finale of The Fix, “Making a Murderer,” all questions will be answered as a conviction is made in the murder of Jessica Meyer.

TUESDAY, MAY 21:

8:00-8:30 p.m. — American Housewife

8:31-9:00 p.m. — The Kids Are Alright

9:00-9:30 p.m. — back-ish

9:30-10:00 p.m. — Bless This Mess

On an extraordinary musical episode of American Housewife, viewers are treated to four original songs from renowned composers Justin Paul and Glen Slater, as well as choreography from famed choreographer Ashley Wallen. The finale of The Kids Are Alright sees Lawrence more determined than ever to keep Peggy out of his personal life. On black-ish, Dre and Bow are determined to convince Junior to return to college after he gets an offer for his dream job working with Migos. The Bless This Mess season finale sees romantic sparks fly between Rudy and Constance, only to be halted by a run-in with someone from Rudy’s past.

WEDNESDAY, MAY 22:

10:00-11:00 p.m. — Whiskey Cavalier

In “Czech Mate,” Ollerman attempts to force the team to commit a terrorist attack for The Trust using Ray’s life as leverage. Meanwhile, Jai helps Standish deal with a revelation about his girlfriend, and Will and Frankie come to a realization about their relationship.