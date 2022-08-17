'Abbott Elementary' Season 2 Releases First Look Teaser

Abbott Elementary Season 2 is about a month away, and the show has now released a first-look teaser of the forthcoming new episodes. In the short clip, the cast of Abbott Elementary is seen walking toward the school while Boys II Men's "Motownphilly" plays as the soundtrack. They arrive at the school but can't get in because the keys don't work, and Mr. Johnson — the hilariously eccentric custodian — is busy jamming out to the hit '90s tune on his headphones.

Abbott Elementary stars Quinta Brunson (iZombie, A Black Lady Sketch Show) as Janine Teagues, a teacher in an inner-city public school facing the day-to-day perils of molding young minds. Brunson is also the creator of the show, as well as a writer and executive producer. The series also stars Tyler James Williams (Everybody Hates Chris), Sheryl Lee Ralph (Moesha), Lisa Ann Walter (The Parent Trap 1998), Chris Perfetti (Looking), and Janelle James (Central Park).

🎶 #AbbottElementary's back again...with a little season two swaaag 🎶 Don't miss the season premiere Sept 21 on ABC and Stream on Hulu! pic.twitter.com/cb52C95CxB — Abbott Elementary Returns Sept 21 🎒 (@AbbottElemABC) August 17, 2022

"In this workplace comedy, a group of dedicated, passionate teachers—and a slightly tone-deaf principal—are brought together in a Philadelphia public school where, despite the odds stacked against them, they are determined to help their students succeed in life," reads a synopsis of the series from ABC. "Though these incredible educators may be outnumbered and underfunded, they love what they do — even if they don't love the school district's less-than-stellar attitude toward educating children."

In a previous interview with the NY Times, Brunson was asked about Abbott Elementary being considered "cool" when network sitcoms have not "traditionally been considered cool" for many years. "I think about it like this: If I go back home to my family in Philadelphia, and I ask my mother, cousin, uncle and niece if they're watching Succession, they're going to say no," she replied. "Yet Succession is hip, cool – everyone writes about it. But the hippest, coolest thing isn't always for everyone, and that's OK."

"Network TV is inherently made for the people," Brunson continued. "Abbott is in this middle space between the two. The reason for that is that on network TV, for a while, there wasn't someone like me. I was talking to Issa Rae about this. She had a show on ABC a long time ago, and the mold was not fitting, and what did Issa do? Went to HBO and created a monster hit."

"Now the network sees the value in the younger story, and here I come; the puzzle pieces have fit into place," she added. "But it's not as if network television has gone anywhere. People online are constantly confused about how Young Sheldon is the most-watched show. Shut up! Who is watching that? Most of America." Abbott Elementary Season 2 premieres Sept. 21 on ABC.