Aaron Rodgers Set to Return to 'Jeopardy!' Podium in Special Capacity

Aaron Rodgers is returning as the host of Jeopardy, in a way. The NFL quarterback recently finished his stint as a guest host on the game show, but he will be back at the podium on the upcoming episode of The Conners. ABC announced the casting choice on Saturday morning on Twitter.

The Conners' second to the last episode of the season premieres on Wednesday, May 12, and Rodgers will be there. In a teaser for the episode, it looks like Aunt Jackie (Laurie Metcalf) will be a contestant on Jeopardy. Her game must be set during Rodgers' stint on the show since he's at the podium, but he is not picking up on her advances. In the teaser, Jackie tries to make eyes at Rodgers, who is not having it.

Big guest stars, big events, AND two proposals?! 😮 Don’t miss the final two episodes of this season of #TheConners starting on May 12, with guest stars Candice Bergen, Brian Austin Green, and @AaronRodgers12! pic.twitter.com/UfpRLD4Yf6 — The Conners (@TheConnersABC) May 8, 2021

"Aaron Rodgers, this — I've been feeling some obvious chemistry here," she says, gesturing back and forth between them. Rodgers responds: "between who and who?" to which Jackie says: "We're really going to do this?!"

Rodgers hosted Jeopardy for two weeks in April as part of the series' ongoing string of guest hosts taking over all season. The long-time host of the show Alex Trebek passed away in November of 2020 over a year after being diagnosed with pancreatic cancer. The show is unlikely to select a permanent replacement for Trebek until the end of this current season.

The guest hosts took over in February starting with Jeopardy champion Ken Jennings, and then executive producer Mike Richards. After that came newscaster Katie Couric, talk show host Dr. Mehmet Oz and then Rodgers. Rodgers was followed by CNN's Anderson Cooper, who handed it off to the current guest host 60 Minutes correspondent Bill Whitaker.

After Whitaker will come Jeopardy champion Buzzy Cohen starting on May 17, then Big Bang Theory star Mayim Bialik starting on May 31; Today Show co-anchor Savannah Guthrie starting on June 14; CNN correspondent Dr. Sanjay Gupta starting on June 28; Good Morning America co-anchor George Stephanopoulos starting in July 12; Good Morning America co-anchor Robin Roberts starting on July 19; actor LeVar Burton starting on July 26; CNBC's David Faber starting on Aug. 2 and, finally, Fox Sports' Joe Buck starting on Aug. 9.

As for The Conners, the sitcom spinoff is approaching the big finale of its third season with a lot in store for the entire cast. The penultimate episode, "Jeopardé, Sobrieté and Infidelité," premieres on Wednesday, May 12 at 9 p.m. ET on ABC. The season finale follows on Wednesday, May 19 at the same time.