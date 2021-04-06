Aaron Rodgers Makes 'Jeopardy!' Hosting Debut, and Fans Have Thoughts

Aaron Rodgers took over as the celebrity guest host of Jeopardy! on Monday night, kicking off a two-week stint. The episode featured an epic troll from a two-day champion, as well as questions about Larry David and other bald men. Rodgers impersonated a celebrity, kept an even keel while reading jokes about his NFL team, and sparked a wide variety of comments on social media. With the episode airing on Monday night, there were several people on social media tuning in and providing feedback. Many expressed appreciation for the quarterback and said that he needs to continue hosting for the foreseeable future. They specifically said that Rodgers is "better than Dr. Oz." Others, however, took a different approach and criticized the three-time NFL MVP. They called for him to get off their TV screens.

Aaron Rodgers should be the permanent host of Jeopardy! https://t.co/xzcmJkKSIm — Ali Dincgor (@ADincgor) April 5, 2021 There were many people debating whether Rodgers good or bad on Jeopardy!, but other viewers wanted to look at the other potential storylines. Specifically, they predicted how sports shows on FS1 and ESPN would react to the Packers quarterback. "Aaron Rodgers takes a shot at Matt LaFleur on Jeopardy??? Next on Undisputed on FS1," one Twitter user commented after seeing the joke about the field goal attempt in the NFC Championship.

Aaron Rodgers is hosting Jeopardy and this guy had an amazing Final Jeopardy response: "Who wanted to kick that field goal?" Aaron Rodgers: "That's a great question..." 🤣 pic.twitter.com/MCrVrGjDJY — Tyler Roney (@TylerJRoney) April 5, 2021 "Is it weird that I'm nervous for Aaron Rodgers hosting Jeopardy? Might be withdrawal symptoms from Football but boy am I fired up!" one person commented on Twitter. Several others weighed in and expressed excitement about Rodgers standing on the iconic stage.

I'll return to watching #Jeopardy tonight with the X3 NFL MVP & SB XLV Champ/MVP Aaron Rodgers as the next guest host. COOL!

"Aaron Rodgers definitely should be the permanent host of Jeopardy," one person tweeted on Monday. There were many making comments about the Packers quarterback and how he would fare as the host. Several expressed irritation that he was on their TVs while others called for even more Rodgers.

Jeopardy = 1 Aaron Rodgers = 0 pic.twitter.com/8xef26LmRg — Sami Jarjour (@SamiOnTap) April 5, 2021 "Episodes hosting Jeopardy: Aaron Rodgers: 10 Tom Brady: 0," one fan commented. There are several people that like to debate whether Rodgers or Brady is the better quarterback, using Super Bowl wins and stats to make arguments. However, those that support Rodgers now have another reason to explain why he is better.

things im excited for currently:

• aaron rodgers hosting jeopardy for two weeks

• hockey games

"The first thing that struck me about Aaron Rodgers hosting [Jeopardy!]

: our QB looks might fine in a suit. [Go Pack Go]" added one Packers fan. There were many people debating Rodgers' abilities as a host, but some wanted to take the conversation in a different direction. They wanted to focus on his "drip."

Aaron Rodgers as #Jeopardy host? 🙄 This is getting me annoyed now. 😡 — AGirl (@AGirlInNYCity) April 5, 2021

"I'm gonna say it. I liked Aaron Rodgers hosting Jeopardy. He's pretty much perfect for the role," another Twitter user wrote. There were several debates on social media about whether Rodgers was actually good as the Jeopardy! host. The critics were vocal, but so were the supporters.