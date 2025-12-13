A Really Fun Classic Christmas Special Marathon Airs on TV Tonight

For those staying in tonight because of the cold, there’s going to be a fun classic Christmas marathon airing.

MeTV Toons will be highlighting some holiday-themed Scooby-Doo episodes on Saturday night.

The episodes are part of the network’s ‘Tis the Season for Toons lineup. “That’s Snow Ghost” from Scooby-Doo, Where Are You! will kick off the marathon at 6 p.m. ET, followed by episodes of The New Scooby-Doo Mysteries, “The Nutcracker Scoob” and “The Night Of the Living Toys/South Pole Vault” at 6:30 p.m. ET and 7 p.m. ET, respectively. Rounding out the marathon will be “Snow Place Like Home” from A Pup Named Scooby-Doo.

‘Tis the Season for Toons kicked off on Nov. 1 and will go through Dec. 21, so fans don’t have much longer to catch some holiday classics. Tonight will be the only time on MeTV Toons that the Scooby-Doo specials will be airing, but Scooby-Doo, Where Are You! is streaming for free on Tubi, so “That’s Snow Ghost” can be watched that way. Additionally, various other Scooby-Doo titles are streaming for free on Tubi, so there are a lot more episodes to be watched, even if they aren’t the holiday ones.

Meanwhile, other specials on the ‘Tis the Season for Toons lineup include A Flintstone Christmas Carol, Yogi’s First Christmas, The Little Troll Prince, Christmas Comes to Pac-Land, ‘Tis the Season to be Smurfy, Casper’s First Christmas, The Little Rascals Christmas Special, and even the forgotten specials A Miser Brothers’ Christmas and The Story of Santa Claus. Sunday will see The Stingiest Man in Town, Oliver and the Artful Dodger, and 1971’s A Christmas Carol.

Christmas is less than two weeks away, so there will always be a Christmas special or movie on some channel, even if it’s not MeTV Toons. It can be assumed that the network will continue to do ‘Tis the Season for Toons next year, but since that lineup will be wrapping up next weekend, now might be the best time to tune in to it. If anything, Christmas specials will surely continue on other networks through Christmas Day, and thanks to streaming, many of them are available to watch on a variety of services. Just make sure to tune in to the Scooby-Doo marathon tonight beginning at 6 p.m. ET.