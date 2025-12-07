3 Nostalgic Christmas Specials Airing on TV Tonight

A handful of rare throwback Christmas specials return to airwaves on Sunday night.
This trio of specials, which will air on MeTV Toons, showcases a selection of animated TV favorites from the ’70s, ’80s and ’90s. Tune in as a nostalgic, fun way to get into the Christmas spirit! You can find details and airtimes below.
1. Inspector Gadget Saves Christmas
The robotic detective heads to the North Pole to stop Doctor Claw from ruining Christmas. This 1992 NBC special will air on MeTV Toons at 5 p.m. ET. (A winter-themed episode of the original Inspector Gadget show will follow at 5:30 p.m. ET.)
2. The Cabbage Patch Kids’ First Christmas
While ’80s kids remember the toys, they might have missed this animated special based on the dolls, which aired on ABC in 1984. It will air on MeTV Toons at 6 p.m. ET.
3. The Puppy Who Wanted a Boy
Based on the beloved book of the same name, The Puppy Who Wanted a Boy originally aired on ABC in 1978. The special, which spawned the TV show The Puppy’s Further Adventures, follows a dog who desperately wants to find a home for Christmas. MeTV Toons will air it at 6:30 p.m. ET.