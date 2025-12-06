2 Forgotten Christmas Specials Airing on Free TV Tonight

Two forgotten Christmas specials are making their way back to television tonight.

As part of MeTV Toons’ ‘Tis the Season for Toons lineup, fans will be able to watch A Miser Brothers’ Christmas and The Story of Santa Claus in a matter of hours for free.

First up at 6 p.m. ET, A Miser Brothers’ Christmas is the sequel to the 1974 Rankin and Bass classic The Year Without a Santa Claus. In the special, the feuding Heat Mister and Snow Miser have to work together to rescue Santa from the North Wind. A Miser Brothers’ Christmas premiered in 2008 on ABC Family as part of the network’s annual 25 Days of Christmas lineup. Both Mickey Rooney and George S. Irving reprised their respective roles as Santa Claus and Heat Miser, with the voice cast also including Juan Chioran, Catherine Disher, Patricia Hamilton, Brad Adamson, Peter Oldring, and Susan Roman.

The Story of Santa Claus will be airing immediately after at 7 p.m. ET. After Nicholas Claus and his wife are shipwrecked in the North Pole, they are given one wish by the elves – they decide to build a toy shop and give every child in the world a toy. It premiered in 1996 on CBS and stars Ed Asner as Santa Claus, Betty White as Gretchen Claus, Tim Curry, Miko Hughes, Kathryn Zaremba, and Jim Cummings, who also provided the singing voice for Santa.

The special was broadcast annually on CBS until 2016, and while it was briefly added to CBS All Access in 2020, it did not transfer to Paramount+. It doesn’t seem to be streaming anywhere, while A Miser Brothers’ Christmas is available on FRNDLY TV with a subscription and Prime Video by purchase. So fans may want to take advantage of the two specials airing tonight, because who knows how long it will be until they get that chance again.

Meanwhile, ‘Tis the Season for Toons on MeTV Toons has been filled with forgotten classics, such as A Flintstone Christmas Carol, Yogi’s First Christmas, The Smurfs’ Christmas Special, Casper’s First Christmas, The Little Rascals Christmas Special, The Town That Santa Forgot, and many more.

Additionally, after airing tonight at 6 p.m. ET and 7 p.m. ET, fans will have another chance to catch A Miser Brother’s Christmas and The Story of Santa Claus. Both will air on Sunday, Dec. 21, with The Story of Santa Claus at 5 p.m. ET and A Miser Brothers’ Christmas at 7 p.m. ET on MeTV Toons.