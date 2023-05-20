'A Million Little Things' Replacement Revealed in ABC's Fall Schedule

A Million Little Things ended earlier this month, and now its replacement has been revealed on ABC's fall schedule. The long-running hidden camera show What Would You Do? will be taking over the 10 p.m. ET slot on Wednesdays, airing after Judge Steve Harvey and two encore showings of Abbott Elementary. Even though the heart-wrenching drama had its finale, it's not any easier seeing a show replace it in the timeslot, so it might take some time to get used to.

What Would You Do? premiered in 2008 and follows unsuspecting strangers encountering conflict or illegal activity in public and their reactions to the unique situations. By the time Season 17 premieres on ABC, it will have been three years since the series was last on, as Season 16 had its finale in September 2020. It's been a long wait, but John Quiñones is finally coming back for more, and while it's a bit different than A Million Little Things, it will be exciting to watch.

It was announced in November 2022 that family drama A Million Little Things would be ending after its fifth season. Season 5 then premiered during midseason on ABC, so even though it wasn't part of the fall schedule for the 2022-23 season, it is still hard to not see it on there. The finale ended in a way only the series would, as it broke fans when Gary died. So it might even be better that the series is no more because then it won't traumatize its audience even further, because I'm not sure how it would one-up Gary's death, and I wouldn't want to be around to see it.

Even if A Million Little Things were coming back for another season, it still wouldn't be coming back in the fall. ABC's fall schedule is comprised of almost entirely unscripted series as a way to still keep content coming for the strike in case there are any delays. This will push all of its scripted series to midseason, which will be a very long wait for fans, especially now that more and more shows are starting to air their season finales. So while fans of ABC shows have to wait a long time to be reunited with their favorites, at least A Million Little Things fans will be able to rewatch all seasons in full on Hulu and not have to wait an agonizingly long time for a new season.